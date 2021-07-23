LIBERTY, Ill. — Compeer Financial on Friday announced the awarding of more than $150,000 in Rural School Innovation grants to 22 schools in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota as part of the Rural School Collaborative.
Among the grant recipients, Liberty CUSD #2 received funds to help create an audio-visual program aimed at teaching students both the basics and in-depth aspects of audio and video recording, photography, podcasting, broadcasting, and the art of sound.
The Rural School Collaborative is a national nonprofit created in 2015 to build sustainable rural communities. With focus on teachers, philanthropy, and rural locations, the Collaborative’s mission was founded on four main efforts: The Place Network, Rural Teacher Corps, Grants in Place, and Impact Philanthropy.
The funds awarded to these 22 schools under this program will go to help more than 12,000 students directly. These schools demonstrated innovative programs during the COVID-19 pandemic to tackle the hurdles they were faced with.
Compeer Financial’s chief mission and marketing officer John Monson said awarding these innovators with funding is meant to ensure longevity for the new programs.
“Even when faced with the unprecedented hardships of COVID-19, rural schools and communities persevered and turned their innovative ideas into reality,” Monson said.
For more information on these grant programs, please visit compeer.com/giving-back.