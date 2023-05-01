QUINCY — A program on supporting children’s mental health will be offered Thursday night at Quincy Public Library.
QPL partnered with Quincy Medical Group and the Scrambled Mental Health Podcast co-hosts to present the program for parents and caregivers who are stressed out, don’t know where to find resources and need answers.
The program, which begins at 6 p.m. in the large meeting room, targets adults. Parents and caregivers are asked not to bring their children.
A panel of six child and adolescent therapists and experts will help and support parents and caregivers on how to best help their child. The program will feature a short presentation followed by an hour-long question-and-answer session.
Registration is available online at quincylibrary.org or by calling the library at 217-223-1309.
