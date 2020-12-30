STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — A Wednesday morning lottery determined ballot position for two Liberty School Board candidates.
Adams County Clerk Ryan Niekamp said Andrea Sims will be listed first on the April 6 ballot.
Sims and Scott Joel Mixer, an incumbent, filed nominating petitions at the same time on Dec. 14, forcing the lottery which Niekamp said was done by each candidate pulling a numbered ball, reflecting ballot position, out of a box.
Voters in the Liberty district will elect three board members. Also on the ballot is John Baucom Jr.