QUINCY — In the first meeting of the new fiscal year, the Quincy Public Schools Finance Committee wrapped up the past year that turned out better than expected.
The district finished the year with some $5 million in key operating funds, balances boosted by lower-than-anticipated expenditures and higher-than-anticipated corporate personal property replacement tax revenues.
“Those couple of things resulted in a fabulous year for the district,” Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said at Monday’s meeting.
Initial projections called for a drop of $934,000 in the tax, paid to the district by the state based on a percentage of sales tax revenue, then were revised to call for collecting $300,000 more, but “what happened far exceeded expectations,” Whicker said. “We got over $2.5 million we didn’t expect to get, a huge increase on the revenue side.”
Anticipating a deficit year, district personnel kept a close eye on spending, and while COVID-19 added some costs to district operations, it also helped the district save some money.
“We didn’t hire as many subs. Teachers if quarantined worked from home, remoted into their classroom. We didn’t have as many events going on and the expenditures of cleaning up, setting up,” Whicker said. “Essentially not spending a lot of money goes toward building our reserves for the future.”
The district also curbed busing costs last year.
“We did a lot less busing last year,” Superintendent Roy Webb said. “We’ll probably be keeping some of that to a minimum to start the school year until we get our feet on the ground.”
In all funds, Webb said, the district has close to $30 million in the bank.
“Sustaining that long-term is still going to be a challenge for us, but we’re in good shape for this year,” Webb said.
The additional cash on hand still may not shift the district’s financial rating from the state.
With the state recommending six months of expenditures on hand, “this doesn’t even give us two months,” Whicker said. “Four to five years ago, we were at maybe 10 days. Now we’re closer to two months. We’re slowly increasing that, but it takes a long time.”
Also Monday, Food Service Director Jean Kinder reviewed several bids with committee members or the 2021-22 year.
The sole bidder for food and non-food items for six months, through Jan. 31, was Kohl Wholesale at $803,361.74, up 2.86% over last year.
Bid requests were mailed to multiple vendors, but the district typically only gets a bid from Kohl Wholesale. “With such a labor and driver shortage, I didn’t anticipate somebody trying to pick up our business,” Kinder said.
Kohl also was the sole bidder for bread for the entire year at $53,664.79, a 16.16% increase over last year.
Kohl and Prairie Farms bid on providing milk products for the year, with Kinder recommending the Prairie Farms escalator price of $227,662.50, a 4.4% increase, and Kohl and Central Illinois Produce sought to provide produce. Kinder recommended Central Illinois Produce with a bid of $1.30 for a full case and 75 cents for a broken case over average market price range listed in the U.S. Department of Agriculture Market.
The committee recommended the bids to the School Board, which expects to vote on them at Wednesday night’s meeting.