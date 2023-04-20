PALMYRA, Mo. — Tubs of “clean junk” in the mini maker space provided award-winning inspiration for fifth-graders Laney Weaver, Lydia Steffen and Emma Thornburg.
In the space better known as Nichole Gard’s classroom at Palmyra Middle School, items like cardboard and lids from plastic containers help students build science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, skills.
“It’s amazing what they can turn things into,” said Gard, the district’s gifted and talented teacher working with students in grades 2 through 12.
An open house — slated for 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday — will showcase student projects this year ranging from cave dioramas to the fifth-grade trio’s entry in a Future Engineers contest.
The girls turned cardboard, wood and popsicle sticks into an action contraption that was one of four finalists in the K-5 category in the national contest. They combined their ideas, used some creativity and overcame frustration along the way.
“You learn from your mistakes,” Lydia said.
“It helps your team-building skills,” Emma said.
Gard dreams of taking what’s available in her classroom district-wide — and she’s getting some help from Casey’s.
A $10,000 Casey’s Cash for Classrooms grant will help the Palmyra district launch a maker space/innovation lab designed to develop and deepen students’ STEM skills through hands-on activities.
“This will make it easier for us to expand what we want to do because we’ll have the stuff to do it,” Laney said.
“This will just be the start of where we can go with this,” Gard said. “If we continue to grow and receive community support, the sky’s the limit.”
Plans call for designating a space, potentially in the middle school library, with storage for project materials and equipment like a green screen and Lego kits.
“Ideally we’ll set up different stations or centers — robotics, circuits, a craft area, animation, Lego — for students to create as low-tech or high-tech as they want,” Gard said.
“In the ‘grand and glorious’ of what it could be, ideally it will be a place for the community,” she said.. “There are community members who are great makers of different things — seamstresses, welders, who all could be part of the area to make, create and do things.”
Fifth-graders mind the maker space for materials to create cave dioramas while learning more about the world of Samuel Clemens.
Emelia Weiman incorporated parts of an egg carton in the interior of her cave.
“It was really fun — one of my favorite assignments,” she said.
Classmate Kellan Cox most enjoyed the painting involved in the project.
“You can always create stuff,” he said. “If you don’t like it, remake it.”
Gard and another district teacher applied for but didn’t get maker space grants last year. Then she heard about the Casey’s grant and tried again as a reminder to students that without trying, there’s no chance of being successful.
“We’re very grateful to Casey’s. They have been doing great things for a lot of schools, and we’re grateful we are one of the schools they chose to create a better learning environment and help improve what we do,” Gard said. “If we can get this started and possibly expand on it, we could show kids possibilities they didn’t even know they would like.”
That benefits students now and into the future.
“They’ll look at things from a different perspective, come up with great ideas,” Gard said. “If they’re able to express the ideas they have, who knows how far it will take them or us as society as well.”
