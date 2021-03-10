QUINCY — Lisa Otten isn't sure yet what the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its challenges will mean for retraining and recruiting staff for the coming school year.
But making new staff feel welcome remains a priority for Quincy Public Schools.
Plans, outlined Wednesday for the Human Relations Committee, call for putting together welcome baskets for new hires, starting with certified staff members. Items like a T-shirt, a gas card or a gift card to a local restaurant could "welcome a new hire to QPS and help them survive the first couple weeks before the first paycheck," said Otten, QPS personnel director.
The committee hopes to have 50 gift bags, valued at $100 each, available for new hires during orientation.
School Board member Carol Nichols said the project could "introduce new employees to local small businesses" and help support businesses that have struggled during the pandemic.
Another possibility, looked at for this school year but scuttled due to COVID, would wrap up orientation with the chance for new employees to visit booths set up by local businesses and restaurants.
"We do have a lot of out-of-town new hires" who need to learn "what Quincy does have to offer," committee member Marilyn Smith said.
Also key, committee member JoEllen Randall said, is to ensure new hires become a part of the community.
"The sooner you connect the dots to them, the better chance you have of retaining those individuals," she said.
Also Wednesday, Otten updated the committee on the district's COVID numbers with 151 total cases out of a staff of 1,100 and 73% of the staff vaccinated.
"Our number one job has been making sure we've got staff and subs in front of students, and we've been able to manage to do that," Otten said. "We do feel like we're seeing the light at the end of the tunnel."
Randall praised Adams County and the Adams County Health Department for their work during the pandemic.
"One thing I learned early on from Quincy is it's a community that does take care of itself. That's something everybody should be proud of," Randall said. "As we grow the population here, we've got to do a good job of telling that story."