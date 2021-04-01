STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — The Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools and Quincy Notre Dame Foundations kick off the 10th “Everybody Wins” Mega Raffle on Wednesday, April 7.
“We are especially excited about the raffle this year after having to cancel it last year,” QCES Foundation Executive Director Paul Rittof said.
The $100,000 grand prize, $20,000 second-place prize and $10,000 third-place prize, along with 32 other prizes, will be announced June 12 in the “Mega Drawing” at the St. Francis Picnic.
Tickets turned into the QND Foundation by 4 p.m. Friday, April 30 qualify for the largest Super-Early Bird prize to date of $25,000. All ticket sellers and buyers are eligible for the drawing, which will take place live on Y-101 on Friday, May 14.
Six Early Bird “Fantastic Friday” drawings will award $500 to two winners each on May 21 and 28 and June 4. All drawings will be broadcast live on Y101 at 7:40 a.m.
The raffle’s 4,000 tickets will be sold by QCES and QND families, the Gene Grawe Fund office in the lobby of St. Peter Church and online at QuincyMegaRaffle.org.
With each $100 ticket purchase, $10 will be donated back to Blessed Sacrament, St. Dominic, St. Francis, St. Peter or QND at the buyer’s discretion.
The raffle, to date, has provided more than $1.8 million in tuition assistance and technology upgrades to the five Quincy Catholic schools.
“Historically this has been a tremendous fundraiser for the Catholic schools in Quincy. We anticipate that this year will be no different as we celebrate our 10th anniversary,” QND Foundation Executive Director Kurt Stuckman said. “The proceeds have allowed us to provide additional financial aid to our students, upgrade our technology and build our endowment.”
More information about the Mega Raffle is available by calling Rittof at 217-779-3157 or Stuckman at 217-224-2598.