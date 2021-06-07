QUINCY — More than $141,000 in prizes will be awarded Saturday night in the “Everybody Wins” Mega Raffle Mega Drawing.
The drawing will take place 7 to 8 p.m. at the St. Francis Parish Picnic.
The top three prizes — the $10,000 third prize, $20,000 second prize and $100,000 grand prize — will be drawn first and placed in a sealed envelope to be announced at 8 p.m. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win.
Mega Raffle proceeds will be divided equally between the Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools and Quincy Notre Dame Foundations to assist them in their missions to provide financial support to Quincy’s five Catholic schools. The four elementary schools — Blessed Sacrament, St. Dominic, St. Francis and St. Peter — and Quincy Notre Dame High School will benefit individually through the $10 per ticket give-back program.
The Knights of Columbus will give away one $500 tuition voucher for the 2021-22 school year to a family from each of the five schools. One registration is allowed per child. The drawing will take place at approximately 7:50 p.m., and winners must be present.
More information is available online at QuincyMegaRaffle.org, by emailing support@quincymegaraffle.org or calling QCES Foundation Executive Director Paul Rittof at 217-779-3157 or QND Foundation Executive Director Kurt Stuckman at 217-224-2598.