Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing & Health Sciences, in cooperation with The Blessing Foundation, has awarded $1.6 million in scholarships and grants to Blessing-Rieman students for the 2022-2023 academic year. Fifty-two students received money from 44 endowed scholarships, one additional scholarship, and one general financial aid fund.

Seven students received funds from the Charles M. and Dorothy Briggs Scholarship Award. Briggs scholars include Gabriele Brooks, Donnellson, Iowa; Allison Coonrod, Liberty; Kayli Harshman, Barry; Isabella Jarvis, Rockport; Kassidy Kenning, Fowler; Nicholas Martelli, Effingham; and Madison Moore, Quincy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.