Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing & Health Sciences, in cooperation with The Blessing Foundation, has awarded $1.6 million in scholarships and grants to Blessing-Rieman students for the 2022-2023 academic year. Fifty-two students received money from 44 endowed scholarships, one additional scholarship, and one general financial aid fund.
Seven students received funds from the Charles M. and Dorothy Briggs Scholarship Award. Briggs scholars include Gabriele Brooks, Donnellson, Iowa; Allison Coonrod, Liberty; Kayli Harshman, Barry; Isabella Jarvis, Rockport; Kassidy Kenning, Fowler; Nicholas Martelli, Effingham; and Madison Moore, Quincy.
Donna Archibald, Quincy, was awarded the Virgil E. Kendrick Scholarship. The scholarship is to benefit two students annually, with first preference given to students meeting the criteria who live in the Illinois counties of Brown, Schuyler, Morgan or Scott. The second student is chosen in the spring semester once eligibility of criteria is confirmed.
Morgan Ingram, Center, Mo., earned the Mary Lou (Groves) Tuttle Scholarship.
Three students received the Blessing Volunteers in Partnership (BVIP) Scholarship. The award is given, in part, for demonstrated value in volunteerism. The students who earned this scholarship are Mason Alley, Edina, Mo.; Taylor Coley, Bolingbrook; and Charlotte Horman of Quincy.
Breanna Bordewick, Quincy, received the Olive Billbe Jurgens & Cara R. Schwartz Scholarship. Lauren Wheelan, Hannibal, Mo., received the Brad and Bonnie Billings Scholarship. Aleassa Hruska, Atlanta, Mo., received the Jack D. Huff Scholarship. Kimberly Schutte, Quincy, received the Bill and Zig Brown Scholarship.
Chelsea Zahn, Edina, Mo., received the Elkins Sisters’ Scholarship. This scholarship chooses to recognize students from Knox County, Mo.; first, then Hancock in Illinois, and Boone County, Mo., third.
Charlotte Horman, Quincy, received the Lawrence L. Swearingen Scholarship. The scholarship recognizes students who demonstrate strong personal character, leadership and self-reliance.
Delaney Mason, Quincy, received the Frances Waterkotte Scholarship. Preference is given to Quincy Notre Dame High School graduates first; Quincy High School graduates second, followed by a graduate of any high school in the area.
Emily Disselhorst, Palmyra, Mo., received the Marilyn Murphy Shepherd Scholarship. Audrey Ancell, Loraine, received the Blessing Nurses Alumni Association Scholarship award. Riley Graskewicz of Keytesville, Mo., earned the Dr. James and Dorothy Rouner Scholarship. Donna Archibald, Quincy, received the Dr. Kent W. Barber Memorial Scholarship. Rebecca Reinbeck, Quincy, received the Nona L. Knight Young Scholarship. Lori Leathers, Cairo, Mo., received the Ellen Kuhn Phelps and Col Fred Phelps Nursing Scholarship. Paula Dabney, Canton, Mo., received the Elmer and Lola Orth Scholarship. Jazzlynn Holman, Edina, Mo., earned the James R. Forrest Memorial Scholarship. Alexis Damon, Pleasant Hill, earned the Stan L. Bartley, MD, FAAFP, FACEP, Scholarship for Master of Science in Nursing degree students. Elizabeth Talley, Carthage, earned the Dr. Peter and Mary Leffman Scholarship. Kennady Fleer, Quincy, received the Leta Faye Mitchell Munson Scholarship.
Emily Rehagen, St. Charles, Mo., received a Paul H. and Anne B. Gardner Memorial Scholarship. It was established in 1988 to be awarded to a nursing student who exhibited leadership in Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing’s Student Nurse Organization.
Addison Martin, Industry, received the Shay L. Bartley Drummond, BSN, RN Scholarship. Katie Harness, Sutter, was selected for the Fessenden Family Scholarship. Autumn Rischar, Quincy, received the Carol Carter Scholarship. Payton Hamilton, Abingdon, was awarded the Dr. Newton and Ruth DuPuy Nursing Scholarship. Taylor Knuffman, Quincy, was awarded a scholarship from the Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing General Financial Aid Fund.
Taylor Coley, Bolingbrook, received funds from the Lucille B. Rieman Scholarship Award. The Rieman scholarship recognizes full time students who demonstrate above average academic achievement and participate in college and community activities.
Hailey King, Elsberry, MO, received the Blessing-Rieman General Endowment Fund scholarship. Zoey Swift, Brighton, received funds from the Lauretta M. Eno Nursing Scholarship. Laikean James, Hull, received the Elizabeth R. Keys Scholarship. Morgan Ingram, Center, Mo., and Antonio Medrano, Beardstown, were awarded the Candice Rae Barker Leeper Scholarship. Camryn Current, Quincy, received the Dr. Robert and Shirley Murphy Scholarship. Morgan Kasparie, Ursa, received the Tayna Scott Kyer Memorial Scholarship.
Megan Grimm, Morrill, Kan., earned the Marian Milligan Scholarship, recognizing a student who demonstrates outstanding professional nursing characteristics.
Rebecca Martin, Quincy, received the Dick and Carole Scranton Scholarship. Audrey Hermann, Old Monroe, Mo., received the Dr. Carl W. and Jane Hagler Scholarship award.
Alexandria Meyer, Mendon, received the Major Constance Beck Hash Scholarship. The scholarship is available to veterans of the United States Air Force, Army, Navy or Marine Corps; or a child or grandchild of a veteran.
Christie Settles, Eldred, was awarded the Lucille V. Stuffing Scholarship. Alexandria Scott, Kansas City, Mo., was awarded the Trautvetter Family Scholarship. Lindsey Baugh, Hannibal, Mo., received the Lundberg Family Scholarship. Katie Harness, Sutter, earned the Reon B. Altgilbers Scholarship. Benjamin Rachilla, Mountain Top, Pa. was awarded the Norma Jean McNay Scholarship. Kelsey (Jordan) Brown, Quincy, earned the AAUW Scholarship.
Five scholars were awarded the Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing & Health Sciences Crisis and Scholarship Fund Scholarship. These scholars include Mason Alley, Edina, Mo; Chelsea Bisch, Edina, Mo.; Myah Gray, Warsaw; Natalie Howell, Payson; and Kaleigh Roberts, Quincy. The BRCN & Health Sciences Crisis and Scholarship Fund assists students enrolled in one of the college’s special programs, including Radiologic Technology, Respiratory Care, Medical Laboratory, and Health Information Management.
