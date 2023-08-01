CARTHAGE, Ill. — A music trivia night to support Food for Thoughts Hancock County will take place 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Dirty Bird Bar and Grill in Carthage.
Tables are $120 per team with a maximum of eight people.
Updated: August 1, 2023 @ 5:34 pm
Food and drink will be available to buy from the bar and grill.
Food for Thoughts Hancock County provides weekend food packs to students in the Carthage, Hamilton, LaHarpe, Nauvoo, Warsaw and Southeastern school districts as well as to Royal Academy.
Teams can register through the Facebook event “Crank up the volume for Food for Thoughts Music Trivia” or by contacting Olivia Clark at tclark2255@gmail.com or 217-617-0322.
