St. Francis students enjoy special worship

St. Francis students dance while Steve Angrisano sings Monday, Feb. 13,  2023, at St. Francis School. Angrisano is in town for a parish mission at St. Francis Parish.

 H-W photo/Kayla Houchin

QUINCY — Catholic ministry leader Steve Angrisano was charmed by the city of Quincy 20 years ago during a Teens Encounter Christ Conference. He’s back in town to lead a parish mission at St. Francis Parish and inspire students at St. Francis school.

On Monday, Angrisano led worship for the students and faculty at St. Francis. The lively performance included singing, dancing, competitions, stories and prayer.

