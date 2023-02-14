QUINCY — Catholic ministry leader Steve Angrisano was charmed by the city of Quincy 20 years ago during a Teens Encounter Christ Conference. He’s back in town to lead a parish mission at St. Francis Parish and inspire students at St. Francis school.
On Monday, Angrisano led worship for the students and faculty at St. Francis. The lively performance included singing, dancing, competitions, stories and prayer.
Recognized internationally in the Catholic community, Angrisano writes many of his own songs, but also performs many well known pieces. He says school performances are fast paced, light hearted, but are still meant to point students to God.
“I think for students and teachers it’s just really good to have opportunities to remember why is there a Catholic school, and why we do what we do, and the reality of God in our everyday life,” Angrisano said.
The Rev. Steve Arisman, pastor at St. Francis, said the parish tried to bring Angrisano last year, but COVID prevented him from coming. Luckily, he was able to come this year and Arisman expects Angrisano to have a big impact on the Catholic community in Quincy.
“It’s just something to see together as a community, to talk about our faith, live our faith, to have a communal aspect, and to be something different than they’re used to and I think that’s a great opportunity for them to grow,” Arisman said.
Angrisano will lead worship for students and faculty Tuesday at Quincy Notre Dame High School.
Monday and Tuesday night Angrisano will transition to the parish mission. The event will be at 6:30 p.m. at St. Francis Parish.
