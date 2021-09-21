NAUVOO, Ill. — Some staff members in the Nauvoo-Colusa school district won’t need COVID-19 vaccinations or testing after claiming an exemption under a state law.
School Board members Monday night agreed, with little discussion, to requests from staff members under the Health Care Right of Conscience Act.
The exemption requests followed an executive order issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker requiring all school personnel to have at least the first dose of a two-dose COVID vaccine, or have a single-dose vaccine, by Sept. 19 or be tested at least weekly for the virus.
Nauvoo-Colusa already is on probation by the Illinois State Board of Education over voting to remain mask-optional in opposition to another of Pritzker’s executive orders.
The Health Care Right of Conscience Act, first adopted in 1997, sets state public policy to respect and protect the “right of conscience” of people who refuse to obtain, receive or accept or people who are engaged in the delivery, arrangement or payment of health care services and medical care — specifically health care facilities, physicians or health care personnel.
It also prohibits all forms of discrimination again people “refusing to act contrary to their conscience or conscientious convictions in providing, paying for or refusing to obtain, receive, accept, deliver, pay or or arrange for the payment of health care services and medical care.”
Superintendent Kent Young said nine of the district’s 46 staff members sought the exemption.
“They do not want to test or get vaccinated due to that act,” Young said.
COVID testing of staff members began Monday to comply with Pritzker’s executive order.
“The Hancock County Health Department came and tested the staff that didn’t give me this Health Care Right of Conscience (letter),” Young said.
Young said he’s heard of other superintendents asked to exempt staff members from testing and vaccination under the state law.
“It’s all new stuff,” Young said. “It’s difficult for administrators and School Boards to make decisions based on the lack of court cases, court documents.”
Also Monday, Young reminded the School Board of the late October deadline to take corrective action to comply with the state mask mandate or risk losing the district’s recognition.
Board members heard more than an hour of public comment from “both groups — people who are advocating masks and people who are advocating no masks,” Young said. “They just listened to each comment.”
Some students and staff continue to wear masks at school, but the numbers are low.
No action was taken on the district’s stand on the mask mandate, which was not an agenda item.
The School Board’s next regular meeting will be Oct. 18.
The board also accepted the resignation, effective immediately, of board member Trischa Allen. Young said the board will accept applicants for the seat and can interview candidates before appointing someone to serve until the next election in spring 2023.