NAUVOO, Ill. — Covering the cost of what Nauvoo-Colusa Superintendent Kent Young calls unfunded state mandates taxes the school district’s budget, pushing it into six-figure deficit spending last year and projected to do the same again this year.
So the school district is asking voters in Tuesday’s election to increase the education fund tax rate from $2.55 to $3.50 per $100 assessed value to generate around $593,000 per year.
The 95-cent increase, if approved, means the owner of a $100,000 house would pay an additional $316.66 per year, while the owner of a $150,000 house would see a $475 annual increase.
Unlike many area districts, Nauvoo-Colusa relies primarily on local property taxes to fund its day-to-day operations. About 80% of the budget is locally funded, with 5% from federal sources and 15% from the state.
State funding grew by just $6,000 since 2019 at the same time the state boosted the minimum teacher salary to $40,000 and the minimum wage to $15 per hour. “With other expenses going up, it makes it really challenging for the school district to meet those needs,” Young said.
“The state gives those mandates, unfunded mandates, where they require you to spend money, but they don’t give school districts money to meet those needs,” he said. “Not too long ago we were paying teachers $32,000. Now we pay at least $40,000 at minimum. We were at around $10 per hour on a lot of noncertified employees. Now we have to go up to $15. In a small school district, it’s tough on the budget.”
The added costs pushed the district into deficit spending of $183,000 last year, and Young projects a $300,000 shortfall this fiscal year.
“The School Board just wants to get ahead of it before we’re in financial problems,” he said.
Rising equalized assessed value in Nauvoo in recent years brought in additional dollars at the same tax rate for the district.
“We were getting more money, but that’s leveled off in the last couple years,” Young said. “Our revenue is just not coming in.”
Young said the district also is losing funding through the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Payments in lieu of taxes from the church, which has a significant presence in Nauvoo, had totaled around $200,000 five years ago but dipped to $20,000 this year and will stop next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.