ELE-nauvoo-colusa

Nauvoo-Colusa elementary students spend time at an activity station created by school staff this month to celebrate Read Across America Week. Guest readers, activities and food helped students mark the week.

 Submitted photo

NAUVOO, Ill. — Covering the cost of what Nauvoo-Colusa Superintendent Kent Young calls unfunded state mandates taxes the school district’s budget, pushing it into six-figure deficit spending last year and projected to do the same again this year.

So the school district is asking voters in Tuesday’s election to increase the education fund tax rate from $2.55 to $3.50 per $100 assessed value to generate around $593,000 per year.

