QPS Board office

Quincy Public Schools Board of Education Office.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Quincy High School Assistant Principal Bill Sanders says students deal with more outside stressors, from the pandemic to social media, than ever before.

“The biggest things we see are depression, anxiety and how to deal with those things, how to work through some of those things,” he said. “What’s going on outside of school affects them at school, and what’s going on at school affects their outside personal life.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.