QUINCY — Quincy High School Assistant Principal Bill Sanders says students deal with more outside stressors, from the pandemic to social media, than ever before.
“The biggest things we see are depression, anxiety and how to deal with those things, how to work through some of those things,” he said. “What’s going on outside of school affects them at school, and what’s going on at school affects their outside personal life.”
The new Thriving Minds program, expected to launch Thursday at QHS and after the first of the year in Hancock County schools, could help students cope with the challenges.
A four-year federal Health Resources and Services Administration grant awarding $500,000 annually to Quincy Medical Group and Clarity Healthcare will place a substance use disorder therapist and a behavior health therapist full-time at QHS and in Hancock County.
“Anytime that we can have professionals support the mental health of our students in a school setting is beneficial,” Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Todd Pettit said.
QPS, Hancock County schools and Memorial Hospital in Carthage partner with QMG and Clarity in the program.
Although the main focus is providing and embedding mental health services, “if (students) have other issues — housing insecurity, food insecurity, physical health problems — we want to be the contact person for them, a liaison to refer them to other services they may need without having to navigate a complicated health care system,” Clarity Executive Director Stacey Juilfs said.
“It’s not just traditional behavioral health, substance abuse. We’re trying to keep kids in school,” QMG Senior Director of Business Intelligence Selena Stegeman said. “It will be support not just for the students but working with their families.”
QMG will hire two behavioral health counselors and Clarity will hire two substance abuse counselors with a fifth hire, a director, to manage the Thriving Minds program.
“We’ve already hired four of the five individuals. Some have already started, and others are getting ready to start,” Stegeman said.
Two will be based at QHS, and plans call for the two other therapists to travel between the Hancock County schools.
“We’re still working that out,” Stegeman said.
Students can be referred to the program and, with a signed consent form, start meeting with a therapist on campus during the school day.
“Study hall or homeroom would be our first choices, but if we had to pull them out of a regular class we could,” Sanders said. “We know if behavioral health is not taken care of, learning is not going to take place.”
Sanders expects the therapists to meet one-on-one with students, meet with groups of students and offer training or workshops for staff.
Illini West Superintendent Jay Harnack said providing counseling services is extremely important for student mental health.
“We are currently using some different grant money to do just that. We have a large number of students meeting with counselors on a regular basis,” he said, and the new grant program “will go a long way to make sure we can keep counselors in our school.”
Juilfs said program goals include improving capacity of the behavioral health care system, removing and eliminating barriers to care, reaching the underserved adolescent population and replicating the success Clarity sees with its in-school programs in Missouri.
“What I’m hoping is we’re able to help students, that those students that really need those services are able to get them,” Sanders said.
Stegeman said the grant will help meet the high demand for behavioral health care and substance abuse care in the area.
“We’ve seen a massive uptick of patients, and we also recognize it would be best if we could help them where they’re at — make it more convenient, make it more accessible,” Stegeman said.
In-school services may help eliminate some of the stigma surrounding seeking mental health care while helping students who lack resources to access or finance care after the school day.
“Our hope is to expand services outside of the high school, to provide the services we’re providing to the high school population to the rest of the schools with increased capacity for staffing and to be able to sustain this without the giant,” Juilfs said. “We’re confident we’ll be able to do that based on the conversations we’re already having.”
