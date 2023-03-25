QUINCY — When Julie Schuetz’ youngest child struggled with reading in school, she initially thought he just wasn’t trying hard enough.
Turns out he was trying harder than many students, working on his own to overcome the challenges of what later was determined to be dyslexia.
“I had a hard time finding out how to help him,” Schuetz said. “I don’t have a background in education. I’m a lawyer.”
Hours of trainings and webinars over the past three years helped Schuetz home-school her son, who’s now reading on grade level, for a year and continue to support him this year in his classes at Quincy Public Schools.
“I met up with a couple other parents of dyslexic or struggling readers and decided there wasn’t enough knowledge in the community on how to help struggling readers,” she said. “We decided we should see what we could do collectively.”
The effort turned into Literacy Advocates of Western Illinois, a Quincy-based group working to promote awareness of evidence-based literacy instruction among parents, teachers and school administrators to help children reach their maximum potential.
“We’re a small group, but we have big plans, hopes and dreams,” Schuetz said.
Meetings held at 5:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Quincy Public Library — with the next slated for April 4 — are open to anyone interested in literacy.
“We want to be that place we all come together, share information, share resources,” Schuetz said. “Literacy is a community-wide issue if we want to have a good workforce or educated citizens able to make informed decisions. We may have different ideas about the approach, but everybody wants to have the conversation.”
Area teachers and administrators already have joined in the group’s conversations.
“We are very supportive of the vision that group has around improving the literacy rate for all of our area,” QPS Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller said. “It’s not about Quincy Public Schools specifically. This is a nationwide issue, and as educators, we are always wanting to learn more.”
Literacy Advocates focuses on ways to help not just struggling readers but all students by promoting more resources for students and structured literacy programs in schools.
Structured literacy promotes a systematic, sequential and cumulative approach to prepare students to decode words with an emphasis on the structure of language. Lessons revolve around components including phonics, fluency and comprehension..
Area school districts may incorporate some structured literacy elements in the classroom as part of a broader curriculum. QPS, for example, uses a structured literacy phonics program as part of its comprehensive literacy framework.
“Teachers use an explicit, purposeful, integrated approach to literacy including evidence-based high-quality instructional practices that engage students and all major components of the complex literacy process,” QPS Assistant Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Erica Maynard said.
“I believe all my students can learn to read,” Rooney third-grade teacher Stephanie Stephens said. “If they’re not learning, I need to do something different.”
When some of her students struggled, Stephens educated herself on structured literacy and started trying some of its concepts in January with small groups of students.
“Decodable” classroom materials, for example, target gaining “fluency with the skill we’re working on, with nothing else to trip up my students. Then we move onto another skill,” Stephens said.
“I’m not just dealing with skills that students may be lacking as they come up in whatever book we’re reading. It’s a little more planned than that,” she said. “When they come across a word they don’t know, they’re looking for the rule or spelling pattern we’re working on.”
Chaddock teacher Ceara Alexander came to the group’s last meeting to listen and learn.
“We’re trying to make sure we’re offering the best program for our kiddos and trying to offer our teachers more training and understanding in the new research,” she said.
A friend who hopes to implement structured literacy across QPS shared information about the group with QPS Foundation President Lindsay Ertel, and she wanted to hear more.
“Before I see how and if the foundation is able to help with anything, I need to learn more about it,” Ertel said. “If there was a group of teachers who wanted to put together a request for grants to implement anything like this, we’d be more than happy to entertain those and put them through our grant process.”
Schuetz admits her son’s story, and success, is compelling, but she doesn’t want it alone to persuade others to support structured literacy.
“I’m asking that you be skeptical and do your own research, come to your own conclusions,” she said. “We can get everyone reading. We just need to give them the proper instruction.”
