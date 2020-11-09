New landmark unveiled on QU campus

STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — Quincy University unveiled a new landmark to welcome visitors to campus as part of a gift effort from three graduating classes.
The new sign located near the corner of 20th and Chestnut given by three QU classes who held fundraisers during their senior year to leave a legacy gift to the school.
“The Senior Class Gift committees from 2017, 2018 and 2019 were thrilled to come together to gift Quincy University with a creative sign to bring a new life to a part of the main campus,” said Darek Lambert, chair of the class of 2018 senior class gift committee. “We are excited to leave our stamp and legacy on campus with something that will prove to be valuable to the community for many years to come.”
The metallic, copper brown Q and U sit 6 feet tall and 30 inches deep, on a large concrete base. The sign was constructed by local firms, including Awerkamp Steel, Powder Coat Plus, Niemann Construction and Classique Signs and Engraving.
“We are grateful to the Senior classes of 2017, 2018 and 2019 for providing this new campus landmark on the north side of the main campus,” said Matt Bergman, interim senior director of advancement. “We hope that this will provide great photo opportunities for current and prospective students and will be a place where alumni can come back to recreate QU memories.”
The new sign sits in front of Helein Hall, which was built in 1960 as Centennial Hall. The men’s residence hall had recent exterior renovations, including the new sign, to create a welcoming environment for students.
“Helein Hall is a wonderful example of mid-century modern architecture,” Bergman said. “Our new sign was designed to complement the iconic features and clean lines of this classic residence hall and of our other residence halls and student apartments on Chestnut Street.”
“Chestnut Street has for decades been the northern border of our main campus, and the street is an important route linking residential neighborhoods, parks and businesses in Quincy,” said QU President Brian McGee. “We believe this sign adds even more charm and character to a great street and our historic campus. I believe our alumni of 2017, 2018, and 2019 will be proud of their contribution to the university in the decades to come.”