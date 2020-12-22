CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College plans to offer a new undergraduate major designed to meet a need for students and its community partners.
An agribusiness management major will be available beginning with the fall 2021 semester as part of the college’s division of business, education and law.
“We knew there was a demand from students in an agribusiness management major that we didn’t have, and also as we look toward our community partners and businesses, they were telling us that there was a need in the job market for students with an agribusiness education skill expertise,” said Julie Straus, associate professor accounting.
“Demand from students plus the businesses telling us the needed students with these skills combined to let us know that we needed to offer the major,” she said. “We’re excited for this opportunity for the college and for our students.”
The college’s business faculty, including Straus, created the curriculum for the new major focusing on best practices for product development, accounting tools to analyze and improve operations and using quantitative tools to solve management and planning problems.
“All business students need those skills,” Straus said. “We’ll just try to give them a little bit of a nuance specific to agriculture.”
Students with those skills are in demand, Straus said, for jobs in ag finance, international ag, ag marketing and ag lending.
“This new major is part of our mission to prepare students to lead with a sense of values in a dynamic world while also serving the needs of our local and regional business community,” Culver-Stockton President Douglas Palmer said in a news release.
The college already has started interviewing to hire a new assistant professor of agricultural business, a full-time position, for fall 2021.
Agribusiness management students will be required to do an internship with a local business partner — and can take advantage of Culver’s unique calendar for additional learning opportunities.
“Our 12+3 academic calendar and experiential curriculum will allow our students to have multiple hands-on experiences in the agriculture industry, particularly through internships and travel study, that will make them exceptionally attractive to employers,” Lauren Schellenberger, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the college, said in a news release.