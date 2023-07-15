BARRY, Ill. — The newest sign at the New Philadelphia kiosk recognizes a family whose ties to the community date to the 1840s.
Descendants joined the New Philadelphia Association on Saturday afternoon to dedicate the sign highlighting Spaulding and Ann Hadsell Burdick, Abel and Marion Horton Burdick and the Burdick House.
“I grew up in that house, the Burdick house. When we were kids, we would play on the New Philadelphia site as our playground. I used to find belt buckles, horseshoes, all kinds of stuff,” said Sonny Burdick, who lives in Pittsfield and is a descendant of Abel Burdick.
“Family things get lost unless you take the time and effort to document them, write them down, but it’s important. History’s important for all of us.”
The sign highlights another part of the story of the newest national park, the community established in 1836 by Free Frank McWorter, the first African-American to plat and legally register a town in the United States.
“The two Burdick families are distantly related … and between the two branches, they kind of bookend the whole history of New Philadelphia,” said Claire Martin, a consultant working with the association and a former board member.
Martin has accumulated information on New Philadelphia families for some 20 years but still needed to do a “deep dive” into the Burdicks to compile information for the sign, which offers just a glimpse of the family’s story and their importance to the community.
Spaulding Burdick, a shoemaker and farmer, came to New Philadelphia in 1840. Abel Burdick joined his cousin Joshua Burdick near New Philadelphia in the 1850s, and some of his descendants still live in Pike County.
“While part of the family moved on, a good representation of the family stayed there, continued to live there and farmed the land after it was not a town anymore,” New Philadelphia Association Executive Director Marynel Corton said. “The last remaining building on the New Philadelphia property is a house built and lived in by the Burdicks.”
A Burdick descendant played a key role in getting the first sign installed to mark the New Philadelphia site, Corton said, and over the years, family members worked with NPA to help preserve the site.
“This is special,” said Paul Burdick, another descendant of Abel Burdick and Sonny Burdick’s second cousin who also presented a quilt assembled by his grandmother to the association along with her baptism certificate and a 1830 sampler passed down in the family. “I like to have that history preserved. My dad was real interested and wanted to preserve that history. He would be very happy to know this is all happening.”
The autograph quilt features names of Burdick family members — including the names of Paul Burdick and his siblings — along with names of friends and area residents embroidered onto colorful handkerchiefs set into a quilt by Flora Burdick, who lived in the Burdick House.
“It’s pretty well-preserved,” Paul Burdick said. “We thought this would be a good place for people to enjoy it.”
Corton said plans call for housing the quilt at the Barry Museum, and likely displaying it at the Pike County Historical Society in Pittsfield, until a permanent place for New Philadelphia items is established.
Paul Burdick grew up in Iowa, and still lives in Cedar Rapids, but often visited his grandparents and other family members who were prominent landowners in the New Philadelphia area.
“When I was growing up New Philadelphia was all farmland. My grandfather referred to it as the McWorter place, but I never realized until later on. To me it was just a field,” he said.
“This goes back to my childhood, making a connection back to the farm. I never lived there, but I spent time there and have a lot of fond memories.”
New Philadelphia Association President Phil Bradshaw thanked the Burdick family, whose ancestors helped make New Philadelphia possible.
Free Frank started New Philadelphia and used proceeds from lot sales to buy freedom for as many as 15 family members, but European Americans, including the Burdicks, living in the community “is what makes it so special,” Bradshaw said.
“People lived together, whether they came from Africa or Europe, regardless of their color, their gender,” he said. “Let us remember on this very spot, this very ground, that we can live together. It’s a lesson we must teach our children and future generations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.