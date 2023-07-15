BARRY, Ill. — The newest sign at the New Philadelphia kiosk recognizes a family whose ties to the community date to the 1840s.

Descendants joined the New Philadelphia Association on Saturday afternoon to dedicate the sign highlighting Spaulding and Ann Hadsell Burdick, Abel and Marion Horton Burdick and the Burdick House.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.