QUINCY — New courses planned at Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center plan to tap into student interest in using social media while honing marketing skills.
A social media marketing course will help students understand the marketing rationale behind the ads and decipher between legitimate ads and click bait, and a sports and entertainment marketing course will help students refine marketing and management tasks for amateur or professional sports, entertainment and selling or renting supplies and equipment.
“Today’s students are so in tune to social media, so it’s good for them to learn responsible marketing and really to use their social media in more ways than just socially — to use it as a tool to advance potentially a career, advance their resume or to get on a career platform,” QAVTC Director Evie Morrison said.
Morrison reviewed proposals for both semester-long courses Thursday with the Quincy Public Schools District Improvement Team, which approved adding the classes for grades 9 through 12.
Plans call for offering the social media course first semester and the sports and entertainment course in second semester. “They could talk about things like the NCAA Final Four, the opening days of baseball after they’ve had a few weeks of instruction,” Morrison said.
Team members also approved plans for an inclusion agriculture science class offered at QAVTC in collaboration with the cross cat team at Quincy High School.
“It really will be to develop science and ag skills in cross cat students. They’ll talk about animal science, soil science, basic ag and get kids some hands-on learning,” Morrison said. “This is really working with all students within the high school, getting them the ag experience and also getting them a science credit at the same time.”
Also Thursday, team members approved a plan to have the digital graphics and yearbook journalism courses count toward the computer applications graduation requirement.
QHS currently requires one-half credit of computer applications for graduation, with most students fulfilling that requirement by taking the applications of computers course.
Students in both digital graphics and yearbook journalism are heavily involved in computer applications. “They’re probably going above and beyond what they would do in computer applications class,” School Board member Shelley Arns said.
In other action, the District Improvement Team:
• Reviewed requests for new Spanish 1 and 2 textbooks for Quincy Junior High School and new German I, II and III textbooks for Quincy High School. Both offer hardback books and online licenses. The texts will be available for review for 30 days at the Board Office.
• Heard an overview of the 2021-22 District Improvement Plan from Superintendent Roy Webb. The plan, already adopted by the School Board, outlines board goals and instruction for the coming school year. Team members in June will hear specifics on School Improvement Plans for each building.