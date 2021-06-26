QUINCY — A new physical education class at Quincy High School hopes to help mold better student athletes.
The athletic PE class, approved this week by the School Board, will be “not just sports specific skills but also leadership and character will be part of it,” QHS Principal Jody Steinke said.
“We’ll start small, just look at freshman athletes, with a goal of creating a bigger program and opportunities for kids the next few years.”
The curriculum, developed in collaboration with varsity coaches and taught by physical education staff, will cover strength/weight training, flexibility/yoga, agility/fitness and leadership.
Coaches “think it’s something worthwhile and important to do for their athletes,” board member Shelley Arns said.
Arns said the athletic program sees a decline in participation as students move through their high school years. The new class, offered as an option for students, provides a way to couple athleticism with leadership and dedication to the program.
Steinke hopes the class encourages students to continue in the athletic program.
“There’s room for lots of kids to participate,” Steinke said. “We’d like them to be active not just freshman and sophomore year.”
Plans call for the new class to start this fall for up to 75 students per semester “if staffing works,” Steinke said.
Future options include offering the class as an independent study for juniors and seniors who take it as freshmen and sophomores.
“We could look at asking juniors and seniors to take a role in leading those opportunities and mentoring those younger kids,” Steinke said.