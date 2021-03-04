GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. — Three years ago, Griggsville-Perry Superintendent Kent Hawley needed to hire a science teacher but couldn’t find one.
So he did the next best thing.
“We hired a sub, we purchased some online curriculum and we did it that way, which is not the best way to do it, but that’s what we did,” Hawley said. The next year, “we were able to find somebody who was originally from this area and wanted to move back to teaching in this area.”
After trying unsuccessfully for years to hire a social worker, Griggsville-Perry added a second guidance counselor to help with the load, and the district hired a retired special education teacher for the past three years “just because we haven’t been able to find anybody,” Hawley said.
Hawley’s not the only superintendent struggling to find teachers.
The latest survey by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools shows the state’s teacher shortage crisis is intensifying and COVID-19 only made it worse. Nearly 600 school districts responded to the survey, released Monday, with 77% statewide, and 89% in West-Central Illinois, reporting a teacher shortage problem.
“Our goal is to highlight the situation so we can change the conversation,” said John Meixner, regional superintendent for Fulton, Hancock, McDonough and Schuyler counties and chair of the IARSS Education Shortage Committee. “We need to find ways to get people into the field of education. It’s not just Illinois. It’s a nationwide issue.”
Illinois districts statewide struggle just as much to find substitute teachers, with 93% saying it’s a problem, and COVID-19 added to the challenge this school year.
“We just don’t know what effect COVID is going to have on the industry or how policies may change with remote learning. What we did find from this study is COVID seriously affected the sub shortage, and it’s the same issue in the collar counties as in the rural area,” Meixner said.
“A lot of our subs are retired teachers, and that puts them in a more precarious population in terms of COVID,” Hawley said. “We had some say we’re just not going to do it this year.”
While no surprise to superintendents, the survey findings send an important message to their communities — and to people thinking about the profession.
“If you really want to teach, now’s the time to do it. When I first started teaching, that was not the case. Teaching positions were difficult to get. That does not hold true anymore,” Hawley said.
“The other thing is so the public understands that finding qualified teachers, especially in certain areas, is getting more and more difficult. Providing that kind of instruction or those kinds of services is going to get more and more difficult for our school districts, and we may have to find alternative solutions to those issues that may not be as effective as having a teacher in the room.”
Jobs in K-12 special education, elementary education, math, physical education and science are the most challenging to fill statewide.
The West-Central Illinois setting adds to the challenge with job candidates often lured away by the amenities — and the pay — offered by districts in metropolitan settings.
So smaller districts try to “grow their own” teachers, encouraging promising students to pursue careers in education and hiring people with area ties.
“If you look at small districts around here, you find a lot of people teaching are either from that community or someplace nearby and understand what a small school district is like,” Hawley said.
More help in filling the gaps could come from the state, which already is taking steps including a phased-in boost of the minimum teacher salary to $40,000 a year.
“We still have to figure out how to pay for it — it’s a costly proposition for school districts — but it does make pay more competitive in Illinois compared to surrounding states,” Quincy Superintendent Roy Webb said. “That may be a good thing.”
But until respect and working conditions — even more than pay — improve for teachers, Webb expects districts will continue to deal with staff shortages.
“Through the pandemic, that may change a little bit, too,” Webb said. “I’m hopeful that communities, especially like Quincy, are more appreciative of the work the teacher does. They had March through May (2020), a lot of times, without teachers except over a computer screen. They really saw how important teachers are. That may help as well.”
In the meantime, districts do what they can to soften the blow.
In Adams County, “we’ve been dealing with it for some time now. Maybe we were a little ahead of the curve on the problem,” Webb said. “We try to dive into solutions as best we can.”
Quincy Public Schools, for example, proactively hires for positions a year ahead, boosted substitute pay to make the district more attractive, spreads the word through the community about the need for more substitute teachers and focuses on recruiting top candidates for teaching jobs.
“Ten years ago we never recruited. Ten years ago people just came to us. We had stacks of applicants,” Webb said. “It’s not that way anymore. You have to really go out, talk to individuals and sell your district.”
IARSS is working with its partners and policymakers on detailed recommendations to attack the teacher shortage problem.
“We want to make sure we can get people into our classrooms quickly and properly licensed ... and recruit and retain people in this field,” Meixner said.
Topics under discussion include increased investment in remote learning technologies, creating more teacher endorsements to allow educators to stack endorsements in specialized areas where the shortage is acute, identifying more strategies to effectively retain teachers and administrators and targeting educators who retire early to return to education.
Alternative licensing programs can speed the process for someone with a bachelor’s degree in another field to become a teacher and let them be in the classroom while completing the required work.
“As regional superintendents, we’re always willing to work with legislators on problems,” Meixner said. “That’s what we’re here to do.”
The solution, Webb said, may be making education a priority not just across Illinois but nationwide.
“Everybody always says education is important, a priority, yet they’re not always willing to resource education to the same level as they do our defense budget or other areas, infrastructure or things like that,” Webb said. “So if it really is a priority and really is important, the solution to that is let’s look at it and try to solve that issue.”