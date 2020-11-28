CAMP POINT, Ill. — Ask Jenny Hetzler about her day, and she asks if you want the truth.
“We’re doing our best to try to stay positive,” said Hetzler, the nurse for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students in the Central school district. “Some days are better than others.”
In a school year like no other where districts struggle to maintain in-person learning for students despite COVID-19, nurses like Hetzler play a key role — and it’s a vastly different one than in her previous eight years in the district.
With contact tracing a priority, Hetzler spends most of her days sending emails and making phone calls to parents instead of typical nursing duties. She reaches out repeatedly to contacts with the Adams County Health Department and to her district’s superintendent.
“I maybe talked to the superintendent, other than in passing, a couple times a year on issues. Now it’s multiple times a day,” Hetzler said. “It’s very different. It’s not why we went into school nursing to do this, but it’s what we have to do to keep our students in school. There’s no other option.”
Hetzler splits her days between the junior/senior high and the elementary school, with trips to the middle school when needed, updating a spreadsheet tracking positive cases and staff and students in quarantine and working at home when the school day isn’t long enough.
“I tell my husband after this is all over I need a very long vacation,” Hetzler said.
Not only school nurses, but district staffs and administrators, all are stepping up this year.
That sense of teamwork along with the stronger relationships between schools and health departments “will be a major positive to come out of this,” Hetzler said.
“Everybody is doing more, going above and beyond, doing jobs they typically wouldn’t have done,” she said. “We’re all taking the brunt of it, not just me.”
The effort’s paying off as school districts try to wrap up the first semester with in-person learning.
“All we can do is try to do our best to set the table, so to speak, to make sure that the environment that we’re in and processes we have in place give us the best possible chance to keep our kids in the building and keep everybody safe because we think that kids need to be in school,” Griggsville-Perry Superintendent Kent Hawley said.
Part of his district’s “table-setters” is first-year school nurse Gayla Risley.
“It is very challenging for someone coming into the role, especially not knowing what a normal year looks like,” Risley said. “I came from a background working in ER. It takes a lot to scare me.”
But “it’s an uphill battle” with everything this year from trainings she needs for her job to balancing typical tasks like updating student health information with contact tracing.
“It seems like every day is different, which is wonderful and keeps you on your toes, and every day is a challenge,” Risley said. “I’m learning like everyone else with this crisis. I feel like whatever next year brings, we’ll be able to handle it.”
In the meantime, though, Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb said the district’s team of nurses is the reason classes have continued in-person.
“They are the heroes of our district this year. They’re our subject matter experts on the pandemic. They are the gatekeepers of the safety of our school this year,” Webb said. “They have had to do everything they’ve done in the past times two because they’re really doing a whole other job that’s taking up 90% of their time at least from contact tracing to notification of parents to instruction of teachers and classrooms and just managing the safety of the pandemic within our school district.”
QPS Nursing Director Brandy Kirby said planning began in March to reopen buildings in August, investigating what other schools are doing and incorporating guidelines from the National Association of School Nurses, Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control in the process.
“It’s taking a lot of collaboration with nurses, the health department and doctor’s offices to make sure that we’re doing everything safely,” Kirby said. “It’s definitely been a different year than normal.”
Nurses follow new procedures this year, staffing both “sick” and “healthy” offices and retaking temperatures when someone’s reading at the door is 100 degrees, along with policies in place every year.
“If somebody has a fever, they would this year have to stay out 10 days, get a doctor’s note with no suspicion of COVID and an alternate diagnosis or get a negative test,” Kirby said. “If they have one of those things, they still have to be 24 hours fever-free without medication before they return.”
Kirby heads a staff of 17 nurses, with two serving each school and one nurse “floating” as needed between all buildings. She fills in at offices as needed, and admits some worries about this holiday weekend.
“I just hope that everybody is safe over the holiday weekend and wears a mask when they need to and socially distances when they need to,” she said.
All the QPS nurses work with contact tracing, targeting 48 hours before symptoms began in someone who tests positive. “We’re finding out where students sat, if anybody was within 6 feet,” Kirby said. “It’s also cumulative. If a student was with a teacher 7 and a half minutes on one day and 7 and a half minutes on the other, that would kick the teacher as a close contact.”
Contact tracing definitely helps keep exposures down at school and the contacts continue to educate students and their families about the importance of staying home when anyone in the family has a symptom or a pending COVID test.
“Our main goal is to keep our staff and students safe. We’re trying to ask parents to be patient with us. We know it’s frustrating for them to get phone calls that their kids are quarantined,” Kirby said.
“I come home not feeling like anybody’s friend some days,” said Andi Clark, one of two nurses at Baldwin Elementary School. “I get called quite the names. I get it they’re frustrated. I’d get frustrated, too, if I had kids in school. Luckily mine are grown.”
Clark and fellow nurse Nancy Hill split the work at the school.
“She sees kids who might need a Band-aid. She does the medication, sees the diabetic kids. Those kids who are sicker, who need a temperature check or have a headache, a stomachache, they come down and see me,” said Clark, who is in her first year at Baldwin after two years of “floating” in QPS in a 28-year nursing career.
The dual offices add a layer of protection for healthy students who may need to visit the nurse. “Some of the healthy students that come into the nurse’s office are also immuno-compromised or high risk students,” Kirby said.
Clark dons protective gear, an N-95 mask, goggles and a gown covering her clothes in an office set up so that no student sits closer than 6 feet from another. She cleans after each student patient, wiping down where they sat and anything they touched, and at the end of each day.
In between, she triages her patients using what she’s learned about COVID-19.
A student complaining of a headache who hasn’t had anything to drink all day gets three or four glasses of water “to see if it improves their symptoms. If it’s COVID, it’s not going to improve it,” Clark said. “If that helps, and they’re not running a temp, I will send them back to the classroom. If not, they get to go home.”
Clark also does much of the contact tracing for the school, helping to educate parents along the way.
“A lot of people don’t feel their kids can get COVID if they’re not running a temperature. We’ve seen kids who don’t have a temperature at all and still be COVID-positive,” Hill said. “It’s real-life scenarios to help protect their family and keep their kids safe.”
It’s also key to what Hill does as a nurse — and one who earned a master’s of nursing with a specialization in education. “Not only are we taking care of the kids, we are educating them,” she said.
“The challenge with the COVID is just disappointing parents, having to either give them information or instruction that disrupts their life, their day, their work. It’s hard.”
Focusing on the kids keeps the nurses going day to day.
“Even when they’re having a bad day, they’re wonderful. They make it really fun to come to work,” Risley said.
“Kids need to be in school,” Hetzler said. “They’re safer here health-wise being here and educationally they need to be in person. We’ll do everything in our power to remain open, but time will tell.”