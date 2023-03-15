MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Parent and Child Together for West Central Illinois is accepting applications for the 2023-24 program year for pregnant women and children ages birth to four living in Adams, Brown, Cass, Hancock, McDonough, Pike, Schuyler and Scott counties.
Through Head Start and Early Head Start, PACT provides education, health services, social services and parent involvement. Services are provided either through weekly home visits with regular group experiences for the children and parents or by daily classes.
Eligibility for PACT’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs is based on income, with services provided at no cost to those who qualify. Proof of income and proof of children’s birthdates are required.
Families who receive SNAP, SSI or TANF automatically are eligible for services. Children considered homeless under the federal McKinney-Vento Assistance Act also are eligible for Head Start and Early Head Start, and teen pregnant women or teen parents may enroll their children in Early Head Start.
PACT will complete an application with families who have children with special needs, regardless of income. PACT works closely with early intervention and special education programs to coordinate and assist families with services for these children.
Applications and more information are available by calling PACT at 800-443-7228 and online at pactheadstart.com.
