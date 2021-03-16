Palmyra man wins Career Makeover scholarship

QUINCY — A Palmyra, Mo., man will pursue an electrical technology degree at John Wood Community College after winning a two-year, full-tuition scholarship.
Troy Gard won the ninth annual Career Makeover Competition sponsored by the John Wood Community College Foundation and WGEM.
Gerd, 36, was selected from a field of nearly 30 applicants seeking the scholarship, which also covers book and fees.
After working for a railroad company for many years, Gard said he is ready for a new opportunity.
“As you get older you realize it starts to take a toll on you, so I thought maybe I should start using my mind over my body,” he said.
Pursuing an electrical technology degree allows Gard to take his love of technology and open up a wide range of career paths.
“I enjoy working and helping others so anything to do with electric cooperatives or transmission facilities,” he said.
A volunteer firefighter with the Palmyra Fire Protection District, his expanded knowledge is expected to benefit the department.
Gard encourages anyone thinking about entering the competition next year.
“Go for it — it’s never too late to move forward,” he said.
Runners-up to the competition are Susan Cooley and Ashley Wigle. Each will receive a $1,500 JWCC scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year.
“This is one more way the JWCC Foundation creates educational opportunities,” said Barbara Holthaus, executive director of the JWCC Foundation. “Thanks to the continued partnership with WGEM, the Career Makeover contest is a public way of showing the power education has to change someone’s life.”
WGEM supports the project as part of its partnership with JWCC.
“The Career Makeover isn’t just a competition, it is a life-changing event,” said Carlos Fernandez of WGEM. “We are proud to partner with the JWCC Foundation to help people change their lives for the better.”