QUINCY — Sixth-grader Elise Tode eagerly checked out the newest renovated space at Quincy Junior High School on Friday afternoon.
“It’s really cool,” Elise said.
With her mom Susan Tode, she tried out the colorful plasma boards and tossed the weighted sensory balls. Then she pointed out other items to her grandma, Mary Koch, before bouncing high on the mini trampoline — another feature specifically designed to help students develop coping mechanisms, improve socialization skills, increase focus and concentration and improve sensory, motor and cognitive functioning.
Making the wide variety of items available is “extremely important” for students, Tode said. “I love that they’re here as a kind of a comfort, too, when they need it during the day.”
The sensory room provides additional support — and a break from the classroom, when needed — for the school’s 300 to 350, on average, students with a 504 or Individualized Education Plan while helping teachers and support staff keep students engaged and in the building.
“Students can go gather their thoughts, take their mind off the issue and shortly come back to class,” QJHS cross categorial teacher Claire Reed said. “It’s promoting that they can change and their future is what they make of it.”
Upgrades to the space — previously a “half-functioning” room that wasn’t meeting the building’s IEP caseload — came thanks to a partnership with Blessing Health System after Reed reached out looking for help.
“I’m so blessed to be able to work with Blessing Health System and have them give me freedom and funding to make this room what it needs to be,” Reed said.
A $9,200 donation from Blessing provided 225 items for the room including furniture, flooring, lighting and a sound machine along with paint and volunteer labor from health system staff to transform the space over the past two months.
“We know the importance of what this type of room can do to benefit children,” said Heidi Meyer with Blessing Corporate Services who worked on the sensory room project. “We want to make sure that not only in our own brick and mortar we’re able to help these kids, but what are we doing to impact them throughout their journey, and school’s a large part of that. Thank you for allowing us to be a part of this.”
Superintendent Roy Webb said the renovated sensory room is a true community effort thanks to help from Blessing — and a great addition to the school.
“It’s going to be a fantastic resource,” Webb said. “Kids in our autism program, our cross-cat program need a room like this to burn off some excess energy or to relax and re-engage in instruction. It’s a critical room for some kids.”
Students lent a hand to help unpack new items for the room and get everything organized — Elise already knows the “ins and outs” of the space, Reed said — while getting a hands-on lesson in community service.
“It sends a great message to our kids,” Reed said. “You have to have that attitude and compassion to give. It’s a great role model for them to also give back to others.”