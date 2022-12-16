PAYSON, Ill. — A Payson teacher and coach targeted in a police investigation has resigned.
Payson Superintendent Donna Veile confirmed that Bert Koehler resigned, effective Wednesday. The School Board accepted his resignation on Wednesday night.
“He is no longer employed here,” Veile said. “I can’t go into any details beyond that.”
Koehler, who was in his third year with the Payson district, taught junior high math and coached high school girls basketball.
Chief Deputy Patrick Frazier of the Adams County Sheriff's Department told The Herald-Whig's newsgathering partner WGEM that the department is investigating text messages Koehler reportedly exchanged with a 14-year-old.
Veile said the district will be trying to hire someone to fill the teaching position and has filled the coaching job with current staff.