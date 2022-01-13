PITTSFIELD, Ill. — As part of the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association’s college scholarship awards, Pike County sheriff David Greenwood will be awarding one $500 scholarship to a chosen applicant.
Applicants must be a permanent resident of Illinois and the scholarship must be used at an institute of higher learning within the state. Students must also be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2022-23 school year. There are no restrictions for applicants based on race, age, creed, color, sex, or national origin.
The ISA program will award over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the state. Scholarship funds can be applied to tuition, books, and fees for the recipient.
In Pike County, applications will be considered and the recipient selected by a committee made up of county citizens. For those interested in applying, please visit ilsheriff.org/youth-2.
