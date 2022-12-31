Tutoring

Breanna Fox, left, works with a student in the Pikeland high-impact tutoring program. Similar programs statewide, funded by state grants, accelerate learning recovery for students.

 Submitted photo

PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Morgan McDonald pinpoints a benefit beyond academics tied to a new tutoring program available to Pikeland students.

“Some of these kids are happier. They have a sense of belonging,” she said. “Some of them had gotten a little discouraged from being behind, so having this support and someone to connect with is helping them make progress that they can see. It’s bringing some confidence.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.