PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Morgan McDonald pinpoints a benefit beyond academics tied to a new tutoring program available to Pikeland students.
“Some of these kids are happier. They have a sense of belonging,” she said. “Some of them had gotten a little discouraged from being behind, so having this support and someone to connect with is helping them make progress that they can see. It’s bringing some confidence.”
McDonald, a full-time social-emotional learning coach in the district, coordinates the high-impact tutoring program serving grades 6-12 with part-time coach Caleb Dixon.
Similar programs accelerate learning recovery in 72 school districts across the state thanks to a $25 million investment of federal pandemic relief funds by the Illinois State Board of Education.
ISBE partnered with the Illinois Board of Higher Education and Illinois Community College Board to launch the Illinois Tutoring Initiative, which has trained and matched 490 tutors to provide high-impact tutoring to 1,270 students in 45 school districts. An additional 27 districts, including Pikeland, got grant funds to design and implement their own local high-impact tutoring programs anticipated to reach up to 2,000 students, and up to 45 additional districts will launch programs in 2023 as the initiative continues to expand.
“It seemed like a way to add an extra layer of support for students in our school district,” Dixon said. “It’s a way that we can do more than just ask kids how they’re doing. It’s a very scheduled, proactive way we can be more involved.”
School districts were invited to participate based on their adequacy of funding, concentration of low-income students, disproportionate COVID-19 impact, lost in-person instructional time during the 2020-21 school year and current level of academic support resources and programs.
The $105,000 grant to Pikeland covers salaries and benefits for tutors along with supplies — and helps the district stretch its federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds earmarked for tutoring.
“We’re looking at providing the services as long as we can,” Superintendent Carol Kilver said. “I’m really proud of the Pikeland staff for taking advantage of this funding source. It’s one more thing, but something we see as the right thing.”
Individual student needs determine the frequency and content of tutoring sessions held before or after school, during study hall and even during lunch.
“We’re able to target individual needs of students and meet them where they’re at,” McDonald said. “We look at student needs, their grades and their schedules, then we put them with tutors that meet their schedule and are a good match for their needs.”
Tutors meet with students at least twice a week, mostly in one-to-one sessions but sometimes with groups of up to three students.
The initiative offers general training for tutors, and “they also have modules on specific content areas if the tutor needs more training in how to support a student in a certain area,” McDonald said.
Districts look for tutors among current staff, retired teachers, college students in education programs and community members.
“We just went into the community and found some quality individuals. We’ve been able to find four people and sure could use two more,” Dixon said.
McDonald and Dean of Students Brandon Bettis also offer daily homework help sessions which have proven popular and complement the tutoring program.
“Many of the tutoring students take part in this as well as other students who may need additional help with homework or preparing for an upcoming test,” McDonald said. “We have even seen students in there working to help each other out.”
Key to the programs is building confidence in students — in what they’re learning and in being in school.
“It’s a firm educational belief that given enough time and resources students can grow and come to a place of confidence where if learning does get difficult for them, they have some tools in their toolkit on how to address that, or if they need explanation, they have skills to advocate for themselves,” Kilver said.
“It’s helping students see they are part of the learning community, just a nice way to connect and breaking down isolation making sure everyone feels like they belong at school.”
