QUINCY — Classes haven’t wrapped up this school year, but planning is underway for one way to help students get ready for the 2021-22 year.
The Back to School Help Fair will take place on Saturday, Aug. 14.
“We want the public to be aware we are preparing to help. We are excited about helping,” said Rev. Orville Jones of First Baptist Church, the traditional site for the fair.
Many details still need to be finalized, but “it’s going to kind of mirror what we did last year in that instead of holding the fair at First Baptist Church, we are going to end up at Iles School again,” Jones said.
Health-related aspects of the fair, including physicals and dental exams, likely will be done at SIU, Jones said.
Future plans call for holding the fair back at the church, which hosted the event each year until 2020, but “we think there won’t be enough room to socially distance if we’re still doing that by August. Iles is big enough that we can bring back the clothing option and possibly the haircuts — all the things we missed out on last year,” said Quincy Public Schools Nursing Director Brandy Kirby, who is part of a team working throughout the year to coordinate the fair.
“We hope to have clothing, tennis shoes, socks, all of those things kids really needed to have and wanted to have,” Jones said. “For exactly what that is going to look like, we’re still in the planning stages.”
Last year’s event was a drive-through give-away held at Iles, 3111 N. 12th.
“We gave out every single pencil, pen, notebook or folder that we had. Everything we had was given away last year. We didn’t have anything left over,” Jones said. “I gave away the pen I was writing with. That tells me the need is prevalent and it is serious.”
More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Jones said the need has not lessened.
“When you look at those who lost jobs, businesses that have closed, that puts a greater burden on families, and many of those are larger families,” he said. “We really do have a tremendous need.”
Jones said he’s grateful for the help fair’s team and its leadership along with the churches, ministry groups, vendors and volunteers that make the event happen each year.
“It takes all of us,” Jones said. “It takes the blessed of us to help the rest of us.”