CARTHAGE, Ill. — Warsaw Superintendent Katrina Nixon says a proposed countywide sales tax would mean more than people know for Hancock County school facilities and their students.
“The amount of money that it would project for our district is not astonishing, but it would be enough that we could start chipping away at projects and things we don’t normally have money flow to do,” Nixon said.
“It gives us options,” Hamilton Superintendent Joe Yurko said. “We all have things we can improve within our district, so it would be welcome.”
Warsaw stands to gain an estimated $178,701, and Hamilton an estimated $212,989, from the 1% school facility sales tax expected to generate $1,045,584 a year across the county if approved by voters in Tuesday’s election.
School districts can’t use funds from the sales tax to pay for salaries, supplies, books, buses or other operating expenses.
But the local School Boards can decide to use the funds, in part, to pay off facility debt and reduce property tax, to buy land, build additions and renovations, improve security and safety and for school resource officers and mental health providers.
“It’s super important for us to not only take care of the facility itself but make sure we’re taking care of the people inside of it,” Nixon said.
On Warsaw’s list are potential solar upgrades to help reduce electricity costs, curb repairs, track improvements and adding a keycard system to eliminate having so many building keys and to control building access when nonschool groups use the gym or other facilities.
Potential projects for Hamilton include parking lot renovation, replacing doors and playground equipment and some demolition work.
“It gives us another vehicle for facility improvement and upkeep,” Yurko said. “It gives us the ability, if we had a large project, to do some bonding based on the 1 cent sales tax as a foundation.”
The tax, allowed in Illinois since 2007 as a way to shift facility funding away from property tax, applies to items currently subject to sales tax. Groceries, medicine, vehicles, mobile homes, ATVs/RVs, seed, fertilizer, farm equipment and parts are exempt.
“It’s not a new tax on anything,” said Nauvoo-Colusa Superintendent Kent Young, whose district would get an estimated $85,115 per year. “It would help our operations and maintenance budget and help with those health life safety projects that we have.”
School officials stress the tax would apply to anyone buying in the county — not just county residents.
“If somebody from out of town comes in and spends money, they’re paying for your school,” Young said. “Since Nauvoo has a lot of tourism, and those tourists also go to Carthage, that’s a pretty good deal.”
Hancock County residents spending in nearby McDonough County or Macomb and Lee County, Iowa, already are supporting schools in those communities. Current sales tax rates range from 6.25% in Warsaw and 6.75% in Carthage to 9% in Macomb and 8% in Quincy outside the mid-town business district, according to information provided by the school districts.
Voters rejected a school facilities tax in 2017, but the school districts agreed to try again.
“The majority had to agree to put it on the ballot. The majority of people in the county have to vote for it,” Young said. “It goes to all the school districts, split up based on how many students you have.”
