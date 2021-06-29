QUINCY — An accommodation tied to the COVID-19 pandemic is making its way into formal Quincy Public Schools policy.
The latest Policy Reference Education Subscription Service, or PRESS, update, reviewed Tuesday by the Policy Committee, includes a provision allowing School Board members attending remotely to constitute a quorum for meetings.
“It used to be you had to be present. The governor and the legislature changed that and allowed, under the Open Meetings Act, people to participate from Zoom and phone call soon after the pandemic hit,” Superintendent Roy Webb said.
A quorum still is needed for the board to take official action, but “when under a gubernatorial disaster proclamation, you don’t have to be physically present,” School Board Attorney David Penn said.
With members attending remotely, and a quorum present, “it’s still a legal meeting,” Penn said.
“We’re going back to in-person, which I think is the best way to hold a meeting, but we still have that flexibility which is good,” Webb said. “Tonight for our committee meeting we had the committee chair able to conduct the meeting from St. Louis.”
Two other policy updates target district parents.
One calls for establishing a parent advisory committee in the district focused on on students learning English as a second language.
“We do have a growing number of English learners,” Webb said.
The new committee will look at how the district is is working with students and communicating with families.
“We’ll be able to talk to them about some of our issues, things we’re doing,” Webb said. “They can communicate to us what we’re doing well and what we may need to improve.”
Another policy update highlights that parents and guardians have the right to inspect any of the district’s instructional materials.
New materials, including textbooks, are reviewed by the District Improvement Team and available for public inspection prior to formal adoption. With existing materials, “parents know they can reach out to the teacher, the principal and myself,” Webb said. “Sometimes there’s a concern. We work through that concern.”
The latest PRESS updates, tied to changes in state and federal law, will mean few changes within QPS.
“If it was something we weren’t doing, we’d have more of a discussion,” Webb said. “I’d want to highlight to the board we don’t do this, we’re not prepared to do this, but this is something we already do.”
The committee agreed to refer the updates to the full School Board. Board members will review the updates at its July meeting and expects to act on the policies in August.