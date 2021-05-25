QUINCY — Students heading into sixth, seventh and eighth grades can take a look at potential careers thanks to Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center.
QAVTC’s Career Camp will offer four sessions in June.
“For young kids learning about what they like, what they don’t like, it’s an opportunity to just get a feel for what a possible career could be like,” QAVTC Program Coordinator Gena Finley said.
“We’re hoping that will help get kids excited,” she said. “They missed out on so much last year, so many opportunities, and we’re hoping they’re going to be excited about having those chances to learn things again.”
Career Camp sessions meet 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 8 and 9, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 8 and 9, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 15 and 16 and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 15 and 16.
During each session students spend one day learning about the basics of robotics/coding and one day on health care/medical careers.
Building career interest through the summer camps helps QAVTC programs.
“Students get interested in career and tech ed classes when they reach high school,” Finley said.
QAVTC offers skill-level career and technical education programs to prepare students for employment right out of high school or to continue on in a related college-level career and technical program of study to students in 12 area schools.
The $20 camp cost, covering materials, is payable the first day of class.
Registration is available online at qps.org by clicking on school, then QAVTC, Quick Links at the bottom right of the page and 2021 Career Camp Registration. Registration forms also are available 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the QAVTC office, 219 Baldwin Drive.
More information is available by calling QAVTC at 217-224-3775.