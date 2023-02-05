QUINCY — Sara Reuschel, executive director of the Quincy Catholic Elementary School Foundation, said naming Father Roy Bauer as a "Friend of Catholic Education" doesn't come close to telling the whole story.
"The more I've learned about his life, the more I think none of us will ever know the true impact he had," Reuschel said.
Bauer was born and raised in Quincy, attending St. Francis Solanus School before attending St. Henry’s Preparatory Seminary in Belleville for high school and St. Mary of the Lake Seminary in Mundelein.
After time that included service in parishes around the state, Bauer returned to Quincy in 1995 and served as pastor of St. Peter Parish until his retirement in 2004. Bauer passed away in 2017 at age 83.
"I know his family loved having him back here in Quincy before he retired," Reuschel said.
Bauer's niece, Kathy Boll, accepted the 14th Annual "Friend of Catholic Education" honor at Saturday night's QCES Award Dinner at the Atrium on Third Hotel in Quincy.
Along with the award, the dinner was held to celebrate a successful year in Quincy's Catholic schools.
"Enrollment opens on Monday," Reuschel said. "I'm hoping for another big year for enrollment like we had this past year."
Enrollment at the four schools — Blessed Sacrament, St. Dominic, St. Francis, and St. Peter — saw a 7% enrollment jump last year.
"We're continually working to ensure our students have the best education and experience at our schools." she added.
Reuschel said the QCES Foundation is still working on the process of more closely aligning the schools into a more cohesive organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.