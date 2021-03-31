Quincy High School Principal Jody Steinke can point to plenty of lessons learned during this COVID-19 school year.
“We’ve learned a lot about ourselves, and just because it’s the way we’ve always done it, it isn’t the way we should do it going forward,” Steinke said.
One example could be how — and where — students learn.
“We know this big building is not necessarily the thing for all kids,” Steinke said, so for the 2021-22 school year, “we will offer an online-only option.”
With the QHS Online Academy, students will take all classes online using Edgenuity, the credit recovery program already in use at QHS, along with standalone courses built into Schoology for some core content classes.
“Either way it will be all digital,” Steinke said. “They will come in to take tests and assessments, up in the open learning center, maybe once or twice a week for an hour or two, but everything else will be done at home.”
An application process will determine who takes part in the academy, which is capped at 125 students.
The academy offers another learning option as QHS prepared to return to in-person classes five days a week for all students next year instead of following an A Day/B Day schedule.
“You’ve got a large staff and a large group of kids, so there’s probably not too many times in a normal year that you get personal space,” Steinke said. “Not all kids learn best that way. Hopefully we can give them some flexibility with the online academy.”
Two other changes made this year will continue into the new school year.
“We put all assignments on Schoology now so kids have access to it whether they’re at school or home — not just grades, actual assignments — and that’s something we will stick with moving forward,” Steinke said.
Plans also call for using five or six lunch periods with an adjustment in the master bell schedule.
“Our typical lunch period in a normal year is over 600 kids, but we’re used to it,” Steinke said. “This year with 150 in there, it’s relaxed, just a better atmosphere. We’re hoping to extend that into next year and maybe get 300 to 350 in a lunch period.”