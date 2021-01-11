QUINCY — A new recording project planned by the Quincy High School Music Department will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the marching band.
The project “gives kids and teachers something to work towards and be excited about” while also providing a way “to be able to put out an audio portrait of the QHS Music department and at the same time commemorate our 100-year history,” said Todd Pettit, Quincy Public Schools Director of Music and Fine Arts Education.
Tentatively titled “A Century Celebration of Music,” the compact disc will feature performances by the QHS band, choir and orchestra.
“The great thing about this project is it showcases all of the ensembles. It’s not only a choir-only CD, a band-only CD or an orchestra-only CD,” Pettit said.
“Our goal going into this year was to celebrate the 100th anniversary with in-person concerts including commissioning of pieces of music that would commemorate the occasion. Our goal has shifted considering the pandemic not allowing live concerts,” he said. “Now we hope to create a recording that showcases all performance ensembles at QHS while celebrating our rich and unprecedented 100-year history.”
The QHS band traces its history to 1920 when teacher Paul Morrison posted a notice asking for interested students to join. The band’s first performance was March 31, 1920 at the Lions Club, playing two marches and a waltz, according to a July 2019 “Once Upon a Time” column written by Melissa DeVerger for The Quincy Herald-Whig.
“The high school band became popular after its creation in 1920, with more than 50 students in the band in 1921. The band quickly became a part of school life as it played at every football and basketball game and at other sporting events,” she wrote.
Pettit hopes the recording can be done sometime in May for release this fall as a CD and potentially on platforms such as iTunes.
“The department has a long history of recording LPs from back in the ‘40s and ‘50s, reel to reel and vinyl,” he said. “Creating this CD allows us to continue that legacy.”
The project provides a another performance outlet for students in a year when COVID-19 shifted some events, such as Vespers, to virtual and cancelled the fall marching season and parades along with Octoberfest and the Showcase of Excellence.
An A Day/B Day schedule at QHS impacted rehearsals but also opened opportunities for sectional work.
“We have seen great progress musically with our students. This allows us to think about how we incorporate that type of rehearsal as we move forward,” Pettit said. “We’re so thrilled we’ve been able to keep our kids engaged in making music.”
Pettit said the department is blessed to have the support of school administration, community and the Friends of the Performing Arts providing a foundation for the caliber of K-12 music offered in Quincy Public Schools.
In the next school year, “we look forward to producing the 25th Octoberfest, the 28th Showcase of Excellence at the high school not to mention all the other things we do — musicals, plays, vespers live,” Pettit said.
“We desperately miss the audiences for our students, Performing to an empty house you just don’t have the same energy you do when you perform live,” he said. “Next year, if we can be in person like we hope we can, we will come back stronger and better than ever.”