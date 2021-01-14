QUINCY — Quincy High School Principal Jody Steinke makes one thing clear about graduation slated for Friday, May 28.
“Whatever we do, it’s going to be that weekend,” Steinke said. “It’s already on the schedule.”
Exactly what graduation will look like hasn’t been determined — and won’t be until all the needed information is available to keep students, staff, families and community safe — but plans to date call for an outdoor ceremony at Flinn Stadium.
“Our intent is a traditional, regular QHS commencement ceremony on May 28 at Flinn Stadium at 7:30 Friday night, but we’ll be flexible and adapt to whatever they tell us we have to do,” Steinke said.
“Graduation is not just a Quincy High event. It’s a Quincy event and probably one of the biggest events all year,” he said. “Whatever we can do to keep that we’re going to do.”
Even if bad weather forces a shift from a Friday night event, Steinke hopes to see the ceremony held at Flinn instead of in Blue Devil Gym.
“It’s such a better experience, a better ceremony when it’s out there at Flinn, and in a typical year, you can have more people. You can get 5,000 to 6,000 at Flinn. At Baldwin it’s a quarter of that,” Steinke said.
“If it rains on Friday, why can’t we delay to Saturday morning? If it rains Saturday morning, why can’t we delay it to Saturday evening?” he said. “I can’t imagine we couldn’t find a two-hour window sometime between Friday evening and Saturday or Sunday morning.”
Modifications also may need to be made to the ceremony, based on COVID-19 safety guidelines from the governor’s office, the Illinois State Board of Education and the Adams County Health Department.
Steinke wants families to be aware now that possibilities include limiting the number of guest tickets to two per graduate and having two separate ceremonies, most likely divided by alphabet.
“We didn’t want to surprise anybody,” he said. Last year, with a virtual commencement ceremony in May followed by a drive-by graduation photo opportunity, “forced us to adjust on the fly. We’re trying to avoid that this year.”
In one change from previous years, all graduates will wear royal blue caps and gowns instead of blue for males and white for females.
“It’s something we’ve been thinking about for a while and held off on because of the tradition. Once we did our research, really the tradition longer standing is all blue, so we decided to go that route,” Steinke said.
Graduates for decades wore the same color caps and gowns, typically blue, for commencement, but in 1981, it was changed to white for females and blue for males.