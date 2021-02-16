QUINCY — One Quincy High School music department spring tradition still will take place this year, just virtually, while another hopes to return in 2022.
“We’re always moving forward with the idea that things will return to a sense of normal next year,” said Todd Pettit, Quincy Public Schools Director of K-12 Music.
In the meantime, auditions take place next week for New Faces. The community favorite “is planned to launch on April 10 online,” Pettit said.
But holding the Showcase of Excellence, originally set for March 13, isn’t possible in a pandemic year. With state guidelines on audience size and travel, “large gatherings that would bring in thousands of people throughout the day wouldn’t be possible,” Pettit said.
“Even though we aren’t having Showcase, jazz band started last week, and show choir auditioned. Both of those groups will be performing on our virtual New Faces,” he said. “We just look forward to and hope for our ability to be able to offer performing opportunities not only to those two groups but also for all our groups.”
Pep Band began performing last week — with limited numbers and social distancing — with the return of varsity basketball games.
“Even in a modified setting, they’re definitely adding to the energy of the game — and a little bit of normalcy,” Pettit said.
Plans continue for a new recording project to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the marching band. The compact disc, tentatively titled “A Century Celebration of Music,” will feature performances by the QHS band, choir and orchestra.
“We’re still on track to record our 100th celebration CD with all our high school groups in May,” Pettit said.
Pettit also hopes to see Octoberfest return in the 2021-22 school year.
“We’re moving forward with plans for Octoberfest. We are planning in hopes that we’ll return to normal,” Pettit said.
Registration is being accepted for the Oct. 16 event featuring a parade on Maine Street and a field show in Flinn Stadium.
Both Showcase and Octoberfest are key fundraisers for the Friends of the Performing Arts.
FPA helped buy resources to provide music classes safely including carts and supplies for elementary teachers to go from classroom to classroom and provided tents for outdoor instruction at QHS and Quincy Junior High School.
FPA “really is our lifeline to be able to function in the manner we do as a K-12 music department throughout the district not only in a normal year but the year that we’ve seen since last March,” Pettit said.
Support from FPA and the community made it possible to offer opportunities — “in many cases more than other school districts within our region and our state,” Pettit said — and valuable lessons to students.
“Hopefully they have a sense to be able to pivot, to do things differently, to have flexibility,” Pettit said. “That’s a hard one for all of us, those of us adults who have life experience, and for kids it’s a lot to ask, especially if it’s your senior year and you expect things to happen, rites of passage.”