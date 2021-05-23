QUINCY — A new bell schedule planned for the 2021-22 year at Quincy High School will add more lunch periods to reduce cafeteria crowding.
Students will be assigned one of six, instead of three, lunch periods coupled with homeroom in fourth, fifth or sixth hour.
“What prompted it was the smaller lunch periods we had this year because of the A/B schedule,” QHS Principal Jody Steinke said. “We realized how loud and crowded the lunch room was with typically 600 to 650 kids in there. If we could make that better, we should. We found a way to do that.”
To accommodate the change, fourth, fifth and sixth hours will last 55 minutes each with 10 minutes of “flex time” included in each period.
“Every kid gets 20 minutes of homework help, cellphone time, however they want to use that to make sure their day goes well,” Steinke said. “That 20 minutes to have the ability to use their cellphones may help us with other cellphone issues later in the day.”
It’s a lesson learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We think it will be good for kids moving forward,” Steinke said.
The school day will continue to start at 7:30 a.m. with classes over at 2:30 p.m.
Other changes for the coming school year include resuming the Open Learning Center and the Tutoring Center.
Students can get homework help or more intensive help with math, English, history and foreign language classes in the tutoring center, staffed with a certified teacher all but two hours of the day.
“We’ve also got student tutors up there,” Steinke said. “Students in upper level courses can get elective credit for being up in the center. It’s a great college resume builder, and I think the tutors learn as much as the kids they help.”
Students also can schedule an hour in their day to take online classes, typically electives, in the Open Learning Center. “It gives kids some flexibility in their schedule,” Steinke said.
Courses offered in the OLC include consumer education, health, speech, public speaking and SAT prep. “We’re looking to expand into core content,” Steinke said.
QHS offers a “test out” option for students for the consumer education and health classes.
With a pre-test score of 90% or higher, students get credit for the required courses. With lower pre-test scores, students only need to complete portions of the courses where they did not show competency, potentially opening up time in their schedule to take a vocational course, upper level course or a career-specific elective.
“We will offer a testing session the last week of school,” said Steinke, who expects to see more students take advantage of the option for the 2021-22 year.