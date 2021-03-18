STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — Eighteen Quincy High School students and six Quincy Notre Dame High School students have been named Illinois All-State musicians by the Illinois Music Educators Association.
Traditional All-State in-person programs were not held due to COVID-19, but students participated in virtual workshops hosted by ILMEA.
All-State Musicians for 2021 from QHS are:
Zoe Agrimonti, viola, is a sophomore and the daughter of Tony and Karen Agrimonti. She is a member of the QHS Concert Orchestra and QHS Wired.
Adam Arnold, tenor II, is a senior and the son of Stacy Arnold and Brant Arnold. He is a member of the QHS Concert Choir, QHS Madrigal Choir, QHS Show Choir and plays the trumpet in the QHS Concert Band.
Ty Covert, tenor II, is a senior and the son of Christina Covert. He is a member of the QHS Concert Choir, QHS Show Choir and QHS Madrigal. Covert also was a 2020 All-State Musician.
Ethan Duesterhaus, bass II, is a senior and the son of Tim and Teresa Duesterhaus. He is a member of the QHS Concert Choir and QHS Madrigal Choir. This is the second year he has been named an ILMEA All-State Musician.
Cole Herman, trumpet, is a junior and the son of Karl and Michelle Herman. He is a member of the QHS Concert Band, QHS Jazz Band I and the QHS Concert Orchestra.
Courtney Johnson, alto I, is a junior and the daughter of Doug and Debbie Johnson. She is a member of the QHS Concert Choir, QHS Madrigal and QHS Show Choir. She also plays the flute for the QHS Concert Band and QHS Orchestra and was a drum major for the 2020-21 school year.
Nathan Kraemer, bari sax, is a senior and the son of Drew and Shelly Kraemer. He is a member of the QHS Concert Band, QHS Concert Orchestra, QHS Show Band and QHS Jazz Band I and has been a drum major the last two years.
Nathaniel Lawler, violin, is a junior and the son of Jay and Lisa Lawler. He is a member of the QHS Concert Orchestra and is a percussionist in the QHS Concert Band and QHS Drumline. This is Lawler’s second year as an All-State musician.
Trevor Loos, tenor I, is a senior and the son of Erica Jackson. He is a member of the QHS Concert Choir, QHS Show Choir and QHS Madrigal Choir. This is Loos’ second year as an All-State musician.
Michelle McReynolds, cello, is a senior and the daughter of Kirk and Liz McReynolds. She is a member of the QHS Concert Orchestra, QHS Wired, Quincy Area Youth Orchestra and Quincy Symphony Orchestra.
Sarah McReynolds, violin, is a junior and the daughter of Kirk and Liz McReynolds. She is a member of the QHS Concert Orchestra, QHS Wired, Quincy Area Youth Orchestra and the Quincy Symphony Orchestra.
Alexandra Mero, cello, is a sophomore and the daughter of John and Dr. Tayna Mero. She is a member of the QHS Concert Orchestra, QHS Concert Choir and QHS Show Choir, and she plays the vibes for the QHS Jazz Band II and percussion for QHS Jazz Band III.
Greta Miller, soprano I, is a senior and the daughter of Cole and Jillian Miller. She is a member of QHS Concert Choir, QHS Madrigal, QHS Show Choir and plays the violin in the QHS Orchestra. Miller was named an All-State musician in 2020.
Olivia Rogers, viola, is a senior and the daughter of Chad and Kathleen Rogers. She is a member of QHS Concert Orchestra and QHS Wired.
Aubrey Seals is a senior and the daughter of Chris and Melissa Seals. She is a member of the QHS Concert Choir and plays the trombone in the QHS Concert Band, QHS Jazz Band I and QHS Show Band. She also is a member of the Quincy Area Youth Chorus.
Donovan Spencer, percussion, is a junior and the son of Brian and Adair Spencer. He is a member of the QHS Concert Orchestra, QHS Concert Band, QHS Jazz Band I and QHS Drumline.
Camlynn Taylor, alto II, is a senior and the daughter of Crystal Walton. She is a member of the QHS Concert Choir, QHS Show Choir, QHS Madrigal and the Quincy Area Youth Chorus.
Audra Tweedell, soprano II, is a senior and the daughter of Jeff and Sharon Tweedell. She is a member of the QHS Concert Choir, QHS Show Choir, QHS Madrigal and is a percussionist for the QHS Concert Band, QHS Drumline and QHS Concert Orchestra. Tweedell also is the pianist for QHS Jazz Band I and a member of the Q-City Pommers. This is Tweedell’s third year as an All-State Musician.
All-State musicians from QND for 2021 are:
Ella Damm, contra-alto clarinet, All-State Band. A junior, Damm is the daughter of David and Christine Damm.
Corinne Dickerman, alto, All-State Chorus. Dickerman, a senior, is the daughter of Shawn and Jennifer Dickerman.
Hana Knuffman, alto, All-State Chorus. A sophomore, Knuffman is the daughter of Jason and Rebecca Knuffman.
Adam Liesen, bass, All-State Chorus. Liesen, a junior, is the son of Tom Liesen and Terri Liesen.
Ian Paxton, bass, All-State Chorus. Paxton, a sophomore, is the son of Bill and Pattie Paxton.
Josh VanderBol, All-State Chorus. The junior tenor is the son of Gabe and Holly VanderBol.
Georgia Wilson, soprano, All-State Chorus. Wilson, a senior, is the daughter of Jeff and Lynette Wilson.