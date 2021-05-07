QUINCY — Kayla Epley and Becky Kreger already have a good idea of what co-teaching is and isn’t.
How best to incorporate it in their Quincy Junior High School classroom next year still might need a little work.
“The curriculum we’re teaching next year is the curriculum I already teach, so we don’t have to figure out so much what we’re going to teach, but now we have more options on how to teach it,” said Epley, a seventh-grade English teacher.
“It gives us an opportunity to try different instructional strategies and do more small group instruction and things that I don’t necessarily always get a chance to do when I’m one teacher with a class.”
QJHS plans to add co-teaching, or pairing general education and special education teachers in the same classroom, in the 2021-22 school year.
“When you pair up two people who have content knowledge and learning knowledge, that creates an environment that is very successful for all kids,” QJHS Assistant Principal Brenda Fleer said. “It is not a special education classroom. It is a general education classroom with support to help all students — and a great opportunity for all kids.”
Plans call for establishing co-teaching pairs in one reading, writing and math classroom in each of the building’s three teams in sixth, seventh and eighth grades, with six paraprofessionals providing support in social studies and science classes.
“In a perfect world, we’d have a special education teacher in every single class,” Fleer said. “We’re not adding any more new staff. It was more restructuring of our staff.”
Nine special education teachers, including Kreger, will shift to co-taught rooms, where “it should be both teachers working together for the good of all the students in the classroom and focusing on the specific needs of each student to help everyone do their best,” she said.
“There are so many students that can be successful in a regular classroom with just a little bit of extra support, and they deserve to be able to do that,” Epley said. “That’s what this is really about. This allows us to give them that extra support that they need.”
Just how that looks might vary from class to class.
Epley and Kreger, for example, might split one class in half, with each teaching a new concept to one group to make sure that students really understand. They might work together to teach a concept to the whole class at one time or set up stations for students to rotate through.
“It’s not a one size fits all,” Epley said. “It lets us be really creative in the classroom and make sure we’re meeting the needs of all the students.”
At the same time, students gain by seeing the teachers work together.
“This lets us model how you work with other people,” Epley said.
With co-teaching classrooms already available at the elementary schools and Quincy High School, “we were the missing link,” Fleer said.
QJHS had offered co-teaching in the past and wanted to return to the model as a way to focus on special education, targeted by the state based on academic indicators such as English language arts growth and math growth.
Co-teaching provides “a way to deliver a service. With co-teaching it is a general ed classroom that houses special education students as well who may need extra support and that’s where the special education teacher comes in,” Fleer said. “The high standards, the high expectations do not change. It’s really the focus on access to the general ed curriculum.”
QJHS school partnered with the Illinois Multi-tiered System of Supports network to provide staff training this school year and in June tied to making the change.
Both Epley and Kreger expect some “bumps in the road” during the transition, with things to work through and adjust, but “with what I’ve seen so far, I’m excited,” Kreger said.
“People look at this and assume it will be great for special education kids, but coming out of COVID, a lot of students next year are going to need a little compassion, a little understanding,” she said. “Overall it will be a great thing for our school and create a better teaching and learning environment for kids who may not always have had that.”