QUINCY — One Quincy high school resumes daily in-person classes next week, and the other hasn't ruled out the possibility for yet this school year.
Quincy Notre Dame High School discontinues its A Day-B Day schedule, effective Monday, March 1, with all students welcome to return to daily in-person learning for the rest of the school year.
"We believe this is an appropriate time to make this transition," QND Principal Mark McDowell said.
Local COVID-19 data points "in a very positive direction," McDowell said, coupled with the availability of vaccines in the area and "clear evidence" schools do not appear to be contributing to community spread in a significant way.
Other Adams County high schools in rural communities also have been able to continue with in-person learning on a daily basis which "points us to having more confidence than less in the road ahead," McDowell said. "We've had a very positive response from our students and families."
Some adjustments will be needed for the return of all students every day including shifting from two lunch periods to four each day.
"Our counselors and the team at QND have been hard at work for several weeks on this. A lot of those logistics have been worked out," McDowell said. "Like anything, we're going to learn lessons along the way, and based on what we experience, we'll make adjustments."
QND families still have the option to choose between in-person and remote learning.
Decisions made now will have students in-person or remote through Thursday, March 26, the start of spring break, then families can make a change.
"They are not locked into the remainder of the school year," McDowell said. "They are committed for a period of time."
McDowell said 2% of QND's students, or seven of the 362 enrolled, have opted for remote learning through this point in the school year.
"They join the classroom and are there to hear the teacher, see the teacher and ask questions of the teacher," McDowell said. "It is not the same as being in person, but it is an opportunity for those students to participate in the most meaningful way possible recognizing they're not physically present in class."
Meanwhile, Quincy Public Schools continues with an A Day-B Day schedule at Quincy High School with students also having the option for remote learning.
"We're looking at it, but I think we probably will finish the year with our A and B schedule and then have a discussion again with the Adams County Health Department about how we start next year," Superintendent Roy Webb said. "But I'm not going to eliminate all possibility because we are continuously looking at what the situation is and how can we improve our educational environment."
QPS officials have talked about returning to daily in-person classes with the health department.
"Having 2,000 kids on a campus and rolling right back into that type of situation worries them a little bit," Webb said. "We're doing so well with our numbers in Adams County and with everything else. We'd hate to cause a situation."
Some students have excelled with the A Day-B Day schedule, Webb said, and some have struggled with it.
"If we could go back to that full schedule for all children, that would probably be best," Webb said.