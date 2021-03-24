QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools plans for students to be back in classrooms full-time in the 2021-22 school year.
Pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students will be in-person for instruction, except for a few individual situations, and high school students will return to five days a week in-person instruction, instead of an A Day/B Day schedule.
“The biggest changes are we go back to a bit of normalcy,” Superintendent Roy Webb said.
Webb expects plans to evolve as the district continues to work with the Adams County Health Department and to follow Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
“We’ll continue to communicate with the community throughout the summer,” Webb said, but “I think families, even if the situation is like it is now with no improvement, can plan on that in-person instruction five days a week.”
The changes, outlined in the district improvement plan adopted Wednesday night by the School Board, start to move QPS past the COVID-19 pandemic year — a year when the district and others nationwide faced great challenges and posted great accomplishments.
“We need to assess what went right, what needs to be maintained and what from the past was or was not needed,” Webb said in the plan, updated each year to target, in part, preparation and professional development, instruction, assessment and evaluation and change across QPS.
“We also need a strong assessment of our children. Most had a normal 2020-21 school year. Some excelled in alternative settings. Some may have been challenged by obstacles academically and/or emotionally. We need to assess where children are, and then build a plan to meet their needs.”
About 80% of district students attended in-person classes for most of this school year, and by August, QPS expects most of its 6,700 students to be in-person along with its 490 certified staff and 610 support staff.
Next steps call for Webb to review the plan with district administrators, who then develop individual school improvement plans. Those plans are presented to the District Improvement Team in June and put into place for the new school year.
School Board goals in the plan include increasing student achievement and student growth, improving staff/school morale and staff retention rate, promoting fiscal responsibility and developing a succession plan for senior leadership in the district.
Webb believes being innovative and building programs best suited for students can help reach those goals.
“We must continue to simplify our approach and our culture,” he said in the plan. “We have been bogged down with multiple systems, programs, reports and requirements. We must eliminate where we can legally and where teachers and building administrators support.”
Also Wednesday, board members held a public hearing before adopting a resolution clearing the way to use health life safety funds to repair the Board of Education parking lot.
One plan for the project realigns the existing parking lot, and a second paves the gravel and green space in the lot to boost the amount of parking and improve traffic flow.
Life safety funds can be used up to the amount to replace the existing lot, with any additional costs covered by the district’s capital fund or operations and maintenance fund.
In other action, board members:
• Filled two key district positions by naming Scott Douglas assistant director of transportation, effective July 1, and Kim Wert as board secretary and the superintendent’s administrative assistant. Wert will take on the job now held by Phyllis Stewart who is retiring effective June 30.
• Approved revisions to 12 policies recommended by the Policy Committee and included in the latest Policy Reference Education Subscription Service update. One proposed change clears the way for Illinois students to satisfy high school course or graduation requirements by completing a registered apprenticeship program.
• Heard an update from the Human Relations Committee on plans to offer welcome baskets to new certified staff members. The committee still needs to finalize details and funding for the project, but Board President Sayeed Ali said corporations and the community “will want to help out” with the effort.