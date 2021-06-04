QUINCY — If Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb had to pick just one word to describe the 2020-21 year, it would be resilient.
“The staff, the students, the entire community showed a great amount of resiliency this year. A lot was thrown at them, and they handled everything,” Webb said.
QPS celebrated the end of the year Friday with a YouTube show instead of an in-person gathering for the second year in a row due to COVID-19, but the message was the same.
“Thank you for showing this community what leading by example and leading by love looks like,” School Board President Sayeed Ali said.
Webb thanked staff members for their dedication to Quincy’s children.
“We have done things districts of our size were unable to do, and we were only able to do it because you were here for the children of Quincy,” Webb said. “You have made historic, never-before accomplishments — both in-person and remote options for instruction for the children of Quincy for 181 days in all 10 Quincy Public Schools. No other district in our conference or in the LUDA (Large Unit District Association) accomplished that.”
The celebration highlighted school and department accomplishments, recognized the district’s 10 certified and 26 education support retirees, remembered those lost during the year and saluted award winners.
The Thomas Lane Award, given to the QPS Support Staff member of the Year, recognized the QPS nursing department — the 16 nurses at the schools, one float nurse, the department secretary and Nursing Director Brandy Kirby.
District nurses “were our guide, our experts, our voice of reason,” Webb said.
“It was nice to be able to acknowledge the nurses and their hard work for the year. It was a lot more stressful than it normally is,” Kirby said.
Adopting a mindset of working to keep students who potentially had COVID-19 out of the schools “was a big change to what school nursing normally looks like,” Kirby said, and next year, “we’re hoping to get a little closer to normal.”
Both Ching-Fen Bigelow and Sharla Heightman say they were humbled to get the George C. Meyer Award for Teaching Excellence.
“Many people in our district have worked hard this year. To be the person selected this year was quite an honor,” said Heightman, a Quincy High School math teacher in her 26th year in the classroom.
“I told them this should be a team award. There’s no way I could have done it without my team,” said Bigelow, who teaches math and geometry for eighth graders on the blue team at Quincy Junior High School. “It took a whole village.”
With planning meetings held last summer, a lot of patience and trust and the “brilliant idea” to have teachers, not students, rotate classrooms, Bigelow said QJHS made the school year work for the students. Students grew during the year — and so did staff.
“For me, every year presents an opportunity to grow, no matter whether there is an award or not,” said Bigelow, who wrapped up her fourth year in QPS after 11 years in the Chicago Public Schools.
Trying to decide what would work best for students and give them the support they needed to be successful, Heightman “flipped” her classroom, providing notes and basic instruction by video for students to watch at home then serving as a resource for students in the classroom.
“They don’t need me to help them with notes. They need me to help with the application of it, the understanding of it,” she said. “The biggest phrase was being flexible. Sometimes we tried things, and they didn’t work. We had to reinvent the wheel, think about things from a different angle.”
Heightman came into the school year after battling cancer and showing colleagues her courage, strength and will to fight – and she has been cancer-free since July 2020. “A pandemic seems like a small obstacle when you have beaten back cancer,” Webb said.
For QPS staff, resting up from this year might be even more important than celebrating it.
“Our teachers, our leaders, our staff have really been on the go since last March. Even over last summer we were planning, getting ready. What does social distancing look like? What are masks going to look like? What are lunch procedures?” Webb said. “I hope this year they get a significant break, get to rest, relax and get ready for the next school year.”