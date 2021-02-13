QUINCY — Stephanie Stephens believes building a better understanding of kindness in students leads to developing empathy, respecting diversity and inclusion.
“Having kids talk about what’s kindness to them and to other people they interact with in the school every day, they’re better able to take kindness a step further into empathy,” said the Iles third-grade teacher, a member of the school district’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee.
“You may have a different job than me or a different role, you may look different from me, have disabilities or something I don’t have, but I can still be kind to you,” she said. “It’s really a starting place for empathy and how we can grow that amongst our students, our staff and our families.”
Quincy Public Schools takes another step toward building that understanding this week as the committee sponsors Random Acts of Kindness Week. Schools are encouraged to join in the fun with special activities to highlight being kind to different groups of people each day.
With no school on Monday due to Presidents Day, “it’s kindness at home, especially with Valentine’s Day, to make sure students are being kind to their parents and their families,” Stephens said.
Activities throughout the week will celebrate groups including:
• Tuesday — Kindness for Custodians and Maintenance Day.
• Wednesday — Kindness for Secretaries, Bus Drivers and Riders, Security Guards and Crossing Guards Day.
• Thursday — Kindness for Cooks, Technology and Nurses Day.
• Friday — Blue Devil Day. Be kind to educators, teachers, paraeducators, librarians, coaches and administrators — and wear Blue Devil Blue.
In the midst of COVID-19, “all of the different contributors to the school community this year have been pushed more than ever,” Stephens said. “Part of it is recognizing all these groups that make us able to have in-person learning and hoping they feel appreciated for the work they do.”
Superintendent Roy Webb said the week helps celebrate the school year.
“Our kids have had an amazing year. They’ve shown great resiliency, great kindness towards each other and our staff,” he said. “We want to highlight that, plus we want to highlight all the great things all our job classifications are doing. One way is to offer them kindness during this week.”
The QPS week coincides with National Random Acts of Kindness Day on Wednesday and National Random Acts of Kindness Week, both designed to encourage people to explore the good and make kindness the norm because “everyone can use more kindness in their lives,” according to the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation.
The website randomactsofkindness.org suggests a variety of activities for the week including writing a letter to someone who has changed your life for the better, gathering items to create a blessing bag and making a difference with $1 or $5 in the next 24 hours in the community.
The committee hopes to see the week become an annual event, tied in with its Dare to Care Week in the fall, and part of the ongoing school culture.
“We’ve discussed it being more than just this week,” Stephens said. “Not just because it’s Kindness Week, but in general the Blue Devil community comes together and cares for each other.”
It’s a message Stephens wants to see resonate with students of all ages.
“I hope the kids know that they, first of all, are cared for in our communities by all the different people in our buildings,” Stephens said. “I hope they realize they can be empowered to share that caring feeling with others, that they can share that with everyone.”