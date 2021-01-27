QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools hopes to expand its substitute teacher pool by working with the Regional Office of Education.
A memorandum of understanding with the Quincy Federation of Teachers and Educational Support Personnel, adopted Wednesday night, clears the way for new short-term substitute training.
“If someone has an associate degree, if they go through some training with the ROE, we can hire them as short-term subs,” Superintendent Roy Webb said. “You can’t place them in a classroom to take any long-term assignments like for an entire quarter or semester, but they can come in for a day or a few days to cover classes. We’ll work with the ROE to set up the training.”
The move is designed to help meet substitute teacher demand especially with this year’s staffing challenges tied to COVID-19.
QPS Personnel Director Lisa Otten said the district always has a need for certified and non-certified subs — and it’s greater than ever this year because of a higher number of absences with COVID-19 and staff being quarantined.
Up to now, applicants have needed a bachelor’s degree in any field.
“We are hoping that we will be able to gain additional subs by using this opportunity through the state of Illinois to bring on subs with an associate degree,” Otten said. “We’re always hiring new subs and more subs. This just opens up another door for us to be able to hire that many more subs for our district.”
Substitute candidates apply online at qps.org, then work with the ROE to get a substitute license and training before completing new hire paperwork and training in the district’s online substitute program.
Certified, or teaching, substitutes earn $105 per day for day 1-20, $115 for day 21 to 60 and $125 for day 60 plus. Long-term subs, anything after 10 consecutive days in one classroom, earn $135 per day.
The substitute teaching license process costs $150 — a $50 application fee, $50 criminal history fee, including fingerprinting, and a $50 registration fee.
Otten said there is no additional cost for the ROE training for those holding associate degrees.
Also Wednesday, board members approved the 2021-22 school calendar.
The calendar, first presented in December, starts the year Aug. 16 with two teacher institute days and the first day for students on Aug. 18. The year ends for students on May 26, 2022, and May 27, 2022, for staff if no emergency days are used.
“The only change from last month is we’re moving spring break,” based on a recommendation from the Quincy Federation, Webb said. “We did have it March 7 to 11, but we’re moving it to the 14th through the 18th.”
In other action, the Quincy School Board:
• Learned about 800 of the district’s 1,200 staff members will get COVID-19 vaccines this week through the countywide process overseen by the Adams County Health Department.
“Their plan was to vaccinate 5,000 people this week. Two thousand or more are educators,” Webb said. “All of our staff who wanted a vaccine — bus drivers, cooks, teachers, paras, everybody in the district — if they wanted a vaccine they could get a vaccine this week.”
Educators, going forward, will remain a priority for the vaccine, Webb said, so vaccines will be available for anyone unable to get vaccinated this week, or who changed their mind about getting vaccinated.
• Held a public hearing prior to setting the individual student fee for driver’s education. The $250 fee is unchanged from this school year.