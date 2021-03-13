QPS K-5 remote learners take physical education via Zoom

QUINCY — Nik Broekemeier sent his students off on a quest.
"Try to find two cans of food, two bottles of water, two books," Broekemeier said. "We're going to work on our muscles."
A blend of graphics, instruction and simple exercises using weights introduced the third-graders in Breanne Patterson's class to the quadriceps, hamstring and the gastrocnemius, or calf, muscles and ways to move them.
Then he offered a quick quiz, testing to see if students remembered which movement helps that hard-to-pronounce muscle.
"Show me. Don't tell me," he urged students. "Almost all of you are walking around on tiptoes which strengthens the calf muscle."
Broekemeier typically teaches physical education in the gym at Iles Elementary School. This year he's teaching PE from his home to around 320 K-5 students from across the district also at home as remote learners.
"My job is to not only teach the kids about physical education and physical activity but keep them moving for as long as possible," he said, and to do it remotely, "we — me, students and families — have had to be extremely creative this year."
Remote learners have gym three times a week, twice with Broekemeier and once on their own with activities he provides.
"We do everything through Zoom," Broekemeier said. "They still get to have fun in PE."
Instead of leaving the classroom to walk to the school gym, students leave the Zoom session with their teacher and join the 30-minute Zoom session with Broekemeier, who greets them by name as their faces pop up on the computer screen. Then it's onto activities using what students have at home — including canned goods or water bottles as weights — to ensure everybody can participate and stay safe.
A tossing and catching activity in school might use beanbags or soft balls. If those options aren't available for remote learners, or aren't safe to use in the house, "we created sock balls. If they didn't have socks, we found another way. Some students used rolled-up pieces of paper. Some use tinfoil, but they're still able to use a 'ball' and practice tossing, catching," Broekemeier said.
Activities have to be educational — and creative enough to keep students coming back.
"My planning time for lessons has probably doubled this year. I've had to be way more creative in the actual lessons themselves just to keep their interest piqued," Broekemeier said. "The more I can tap into their interests, what they're excited about outside of school and bring that into my lessons, they get more buy-in that way."
Inspired by the popular app Among Us, Broekemeier created a PE activity incorporating some concepts and visuals of the game with fitness components for students in grades 3-5, who still ask for new variations. Playing the classic board game Connect 4 as a class had one team doing a physical activity each time the other team made a connection.
A pirate treasure fitness hunt had students going from Flexibility Island to Upper Body Island to exercise various muscle groups.
"What better way to get kids to buy into it than to dress up like a pirate. They loved it. My voice was hurting at the end of the day, saying 'argh matey' all day long," he said. "Zoom has a feature to change a filter, and one is a pirate. Not only was I a pirate, but everybody had a chance to be one. It was a hoot."
Along the way, he's gotten to know the kids through the computer screen, often meeting their siblings or catching a glimpse of a family pet because students want to share what's important to them.
That idea inspired another activity — show and tell with a PE twist.
"If I know what's important to you, I can get to know you better and help our class be stronger and closer together. But it wouldn't be PE if we didn't have some movement involved," he said.
Each student gets 60 seconds for "show and tell," then tells the class how to move, in a way connected to that item, for 15 seconds. One girl, for example, showed her favorite stuffed animal, a bunny rabbit, shared why it was important to her then had the class bunny hop.
"I've had some kitties, dogs, a bearded dragon. A little girl shared some jewelry. Somebody brought their sister to share with the class," Broekemeier said. "If you don't have an item to share, then you can share about a trip or what you did at grandma's house. There's lots of different things you can talk about."
Moving forward, Broekemeier expects to incorporate some of the activities into his typical at-school classes.
"We get kicked out of the gym every once in a while, but classes still get PE time. We go outside or are in the classroom," he said. "I've told all my colleagues if we get put in the classroom, I have a year's worth of activities we can do. I've been teaching from the classroom since day one."