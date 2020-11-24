QUINCY — A rare distinction tied to the audit report for Quincy Public Schools helps in making financial decisions for the district including likely cuts for the 2021-22 year.
With the audit report showing no findings for the second year in a row, QPS Superintendent Roy Webb credited the work done by Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker.
"Ryan has really done something no other business manager has been able to do for 20 years in Quincy Public Schools and probably longer with zero findings for two years in a row, but he'd be the first one to point out that it's a team effort," Webb said.
"In order to make decisions you have to have accurate information with finances. They've done a great job of being accurate," he said. "It's tough. It's a challenge. You're dealing with state grants, federal grants and a lot of different type of things have happened this fiscal year. It's a great accomplishment."
Whicker focused on the teamwork involved in managing the district's finances.
"It's a testament to a lot of people here working really hard throughout the entire school district making sure we do things accurate and right the first time," Whicker said.
Adam Withee with audit firm Zumbahlen, Eyth, Surratt, Foote and Flynn, Ltd. said the second year without any findings also can help QPS with future federal single audit requirements.
"If you've had two years in a row with no findings of any kind, it's possible to scale back the percentage of federal dollars that we're testing," Withee said. "We don't see that real often."
One change in the audit — seen Tuesday morning by the Finance Committee and adopted Tuesday night by the School Board — was its presentation as a single report, the same report submitted to ISBE, instead of two separate reports.
"It's the same information presented differently," Whicker said. "It saves (Withee) some time and saves us some money. It's how most districts in Illinois present financials."
In the report, the district's estimated 2021 financial profile designation increased slightly to 3.25 from 3.15 a year ago.
“We’ve still got work to do, but we’re heading in the right direction,” Whicker said.
Included in the calculation is the expenditures to revenue ratio, .977, meaning for every dollar the district receives it spends roughly 98 cents.
Another factor, days cash on hand, "is still somewhat low" at about 80 days but did improve over last year's 68 or 69 days, Withee said. The Illinois State Board of Education prefers districts to have 180 days of cash on hand, but few reach that mark.
"For us to sustain the expenditure to revenue ratio and days of cash on hand, we are going to have to increase revenue or decrease spending," Webb said.
Webb and Whicker plan to develop a list of cuts for the 2021-22 year, likely after the first of the year, to present to the committee and the full School Board.
"With the increase in medical costs, the $40,000 minimum teacher salary, the $15 minimum wage and negotiations this summer, we're going to have to do something different to sustain the stability that the board and Ryan have created here the past couple of years," Webb said.
Webb also expects the district will see less in state categorical payments — either delays or outright cuts — for transportation and special education.
With the failure of the graduated income tax and without additional federal stimulus dollars, both included in the state budget, "the state is going to have to make cuts," Webb said. "They've been telling us to plan for a 5% reduction in state dollars."
QPS gets around $18 million in state funds. A 5% cut would cost the district around $900,000.
At a third of the way through the fiscal year, Whicker said the district is "tracking pretty good on expenditures" and "showing a really good trend right now" on cash flow.
But Whicker said the district already has received revenue, in some cases, for expenses that have not yet been paid which improves the bottom line. Already-received grants cover expenses for technology, which was ordered over the summer and just shipped this month.
"I don't want you to think we're going to have a huge surplus because I don't think that's going to be the case," Whicker told the committee. "I am hoping we end up better than originally projected.”