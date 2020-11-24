QUINCY — The Quincy School Board adopted an estimated tax levy Tuesday night which should mean little change for taxpayers.
“We’re really looking at a flat tax rate compared to last year when you look at it overall,” Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said.
The levy totals $32,447,946 for tax year 2020, payable in 2021, compared to $31,012,779 tax year 2019, an increase of $1,435,167.
With bond and interest payments included, the levy totals $39,130,1010, up from $37,482,802, or an increase of $1,647,299.
Whicker calculated the levy amount based on a 4.99% increase in the district’s equalized assessed value as a way to collect the maximum amount possible under the existing tax rates and stay below a 5% increase which requires a public hearing.
“Over the past several years, we’ve seen an increase (in EAV) even back in 2008 when the stock market crashed, and we still anticipate an increase this year,” Whicker said.
If the increase comes in at the county’s projected 2%, “the tax rate for next year will be very similar to last year,” Whicker said.
The school district lowered levy amounts again this year in the Social Security and Illinois Municipal Retirement Funds as a way to draw down balances. “You will see those two funds start dipping into their reserves,” Whicker said.
The School Board will finalize the levy in December.
Also Tuesday, board members held a public hearing as a first step in issuing $3.5 million in health life safety bonds for upcoming projects.
Projects planned include a new roof, facade repairs and parking lot reconstruction at the board office, a new roof at the transportation garage, replacing the stage curtains and rigging at Quincy High School and continued work at Quincy Junior High School.
Board members expect to approve issuing the bonds in December, with the bond sale planned for late February.
In other action, the Quincy School Board:
• Heard an update on what Superintendent Roy Webb calls “a team effort” continuing to keep students learning in-person this school year. Webb credited work by Quincy Public Schools directors and principals, support from the Adams County Health Department, support from the union and the School Board, teachers and staff who are “heroes” in the schools and cooperation from students and community.
School resumes Monday after the Thanksgiving break, and “we’ll continue to track and do everything we can to keep that (in-person) option for our community,” Webb said.
• Approved plans to add two new elective courses for high school students in the 2021-22 year. Social and Emotional Success, an online semester course available through Edgenuity, offers an elective option primarily for students enrolled in alternative programs. A new art elective semester class will focus on ceramics.
• Adopted revisions to 28 policies included in the March, June and August updates from the Policy Reference Education Subscription Service. Key changes included new policy related to Title IX, part of the federal Civil Rights Act, for the K-12 setting which sets procedures for investigation, hearings and resolution of sexual harassment claims.