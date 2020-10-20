QUINCY — Federal guidelines extending Title IX requirements common in higher education to the K-12 setting are prompting significant changes in school district policies.
The August Policy Reference Education Subscription Service, or PRESS, update, reviewed Tuesday by the Quincy Public Schools Policy Committee, focused solely on new policy related to Title IX, part of the federal Civil Rights Act.
“The key change as it relates to K-12 schools (as well as colleges) is that it sets forth extensive procedures for investigation, hearings and resolution of sexual harassment claims,” QPS attorney David Penn said. “Until now, there have been no binding federal regulations related to sexual harassment under Title IX.”
Title IX, governing the right to educational opportunities, has been in place since the early 1970s and is most commonly associated with athletics at the collegiate level. But Penn said expanding its regulations to include sexual harassment makes it more likely to impact all educational institutions, in particular K-12 schools which were less likely to have had Title IX-covered claims in the past.
How the title is enforced, and how complaints are investigated, has grown significantly since its start, and “part of it is because of sexual harassment or sexual violence issues that have arisen in federally funded entities such as in the education environment,” Penn said.
QPS, like other school districts, already had a Title 9 policy in place, but the changes “definitely makes it more detailed and separates it from some of the other grievance policies,” Superintendent Roy Webb said.
The new policy spells out, for example, how to deal with the accused and the accuser, the complaint process and the nature of the hearing. “It’s very significant for the K-12 area which is why there’s a lot of training going on,” Penn said.
QPS plans training in November for Webb, Title IX coordinator and nondiscrimination coordinator Lisa Otten and complaint managers Penny Little and Ryan Whicker.
“It really ensures due process in cases where sexual harassment, sexual violence, sexual assault in the school setting. It’s very specific and exacting,” Penn said. “The biggest thing in school districts, just like with colleges, is it can impact your federal money, aside from any liability issues, if you don’t comply with Title IX.”
Also Tuesday, committee members reviewed PRESS updates from March and June covering a variety of topics, including provisions tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Provisions tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, allowed School Boards to meet without having the physical presence of members and outlined how to allow public participation.
“We’ve implemented those already. Those are somewhat temporary, whereas Title IX going forward will have a lot more reach and could be something that is a more regular occurrence,” Penn said.