QUINCY — Wrapping up a full semester of in-person learning in Quincy Public Schools came as a surprise to a lot of people.
“They didn’t think we’d even get past Labor Day,” Quincy Junior High School Principal Dan Sparrow said.
“We’re making it work. Is it working for everyone? Probably not, but we’re improving every day we push forward.”
At the semester break, QPS administrators are looking at lessons learned from classes in COVID-19 and highlighting few, if any, changes for when school resumes Jan. 5 for teachers and Jan. 6 for students.
“We are obviously watching the community numbers and really keeping an eye on our staff — that’s really the breaking point for us if we don’t have enough staff. But for the most part, we are planning to continue on with high school being A/B days with the option of remote or in-person, K-8 the same way we’ve been functioning with remote or in person and ECFC (the Early Childhood and Family Center) the same way as well,” QPS Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller said.
“Ultimately we want in-person learning for all kids, so we are all anxiously awaiting the time when we are in the phase of this pandemic when we can say let’s all come back to school.”
QPS started the school year with around 70% of pre-K-12 students learning in person and 30% learning remotely. Students could shift to remote learning at any point during the semester but could return in-person, except in some individual cases, only at the start of a new quarter for K-5 or a new semester for 6-12.
By the start of second semester, Dinkheller expects in-person will increase to around 80% of students with 20% remote.
“Everything we’ve done this year we were really entering into blindly. You have great plans on paper, you can talk through different scenarios, but you just don’t know what you’re going to get,” Dinkheller said.
Day by day, the district adjusted — with the support of staff and community — fine-tuning based on what worked and what didn’t work for students, pivoting to work out kinks in technology and communication.
“There’s a feeling of accomplishment that we did get through this. Everybody learned individual lessons within their own job, how to do this differently now, to tweak it a little bit for second semester,” Dinkheller said.
While things may not be easier going into second semester, “we’re maybe a little bit more confident going in just because we know what it looks like now,” she said. “In August we had no idea what to expect.”
Quincy High School Principal Jody Steinke expects some of this year’s changes to continue in future years.
“Remote learning is a good option for some kids — not all kids. I don’t think we’ll ever have 700 like we do now, but I can see in the very near future, next year even, that we could have 80 to 100 kids doing Quincy High School remote,” Steinke said.
QHS had about 625 students, or about 30%, in full remote learning in first semester with another 200 students who learn remotely but come to school for hands-on classes difficult to do online or use Microsoft Teams to join some AP or upper level classes from home.
At the junior high, logistical changes for this year including using multiple entrances, instead of just one, have been positive with “students being greeted at the door every morning by support staff and teachers, going immediately to their room where they can have breakfast,” Sparrow said. “Some elements we really kind of like and would like to keep possibly moving forward.”
Changes for 6-12 students for second semester focus on helping struggling learners.
A change made at QHS in mid-November, and set to continue in second semester, established a “daytime academy” at the school for students on their home learning day of the A/B schedule.
“They can come to school to go to the library, use Wi-Fi or get help,” Steinke said. “We average about 25 kids a day doing that.”
At the junior high, Sparrow hopes to provide more interventions for struggling students in second semester.
“We had quite a few in play for math, reading, behaviors, all kinds of things, but this year we haven’t had that because of the structure we had to move to,” he said. “We have to figure out how can we better attack this. What do we do with kids still struggling with math as a remote learner? How do they get access to the tools they need and make sure that they’re engaged when they have questions?”
But administrators say they couldn’t be more pleased overall with the first semester.
“If you take a million-mile view of what we’ve been able to accomplish in a short period of time, I think it speaks well to the teaching staff, the support staff, the administrative team,” Sparrow said.
“It’s not just one person. It’s everybody collectively working together for the common goal to provide an opportunity for in-person and remote. I think we accomplished that,” he said. “We don’t want to say we’ve got the best of both worlds, but we’ve got the best potential outcome under the circumstances.”